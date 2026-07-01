Mexico vs. Ecuador match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Mexico averages 1.5 goals per game while Ecuador manages just 0.5, setting up a tense battle for a quarterfinal berth.

Ecuador advances after a stunning win over Germany but struggles with finishing, missing eight big chances in the group stage.

The World Cup knockouts keep delivering dramatic finishes. Mexico and Ecuador are up next with a certain chance of fireworks in Mexico City. The round of 32 has already seen significant favorites like Germany and powerhouses like the Netherlands exit. In this matchup, Mexico is the big fish and Ecuador is looking to pull off a stunning upset. For the record, the Mexican national team has never lost a World Cup match at Estadio Azteca.

Mexico got here by taking nine points from nine in the group stage. They topped Group A with victories over South Africa, South Korea and Czechia, ensuring they can stay on home soil until the quarterfinals. First, they have to make it through a tricky matchup with Ecuador. The pressure is on

Ecuador made it through as a third-place team out of Group E. They lost their first game to Ivory Coast, then drew Curacao and beat Germany. That last result was their ticket to the knockout rounds and featured their first two goals of the tournament. They missed eight big chances in the group stage, making them one of the worst finishers in the tournament. They'll have to find their scoring boots to get by the hosts.

Keep up to date on Mexico vs. Ecuador with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Mexico vs. Ecuador live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Lineups

Play-by-play

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (+115), No (-150) First goal Mexico (-120), Ecuador (+160) Mexico goals Under 0.5 (+188), Over 1.5 (+179) Ecuador goals Over 0.5 (-153), Under 0.5 (+107) Mexico shots 15+ (+270) Ecuador shots 12+ (+195)

Mexico is averaging 1.5 goals per game. Ecuador is averaging 0.5 goals per game.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Raul Jimenez +215 3+ (-150) 2+ (+195) Julian Quinones +270 4+ (+160) 2+ (+225) Enner Valencia +275 3+ (-125) 2+ (-220) Gilberto Mora +400 2+ (-125) 2+ (+105) Gonzalo Plata +425 2+ (-180) 1+ (-125) Roberto Alvarado +475 2+ (-175) 1+ (-110)

Julian Quinones is Mexico's leading scorer with two goals to his name. Luis Romo, Mateo Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Raul Jimenez have also scored.

Ecuador's scorers are Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata with one each.

Assists

Player Odds Results Roberto Alvarado 1+ (+400) Gilberto Mora 1+ (+550) Julian Quinones 1+ (+600) Gonzalo Plata 1+ (+650) Nilson Angulo 1+ (+650)

Roberto Alvarado leads Mexico with two assists. Jorge Sanchez, Luis Romo and Erik Lira have one each. Pedro Vite and Kevin Rodriguez supplied an assist each for Ecuador.

*Props via DraftKings

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