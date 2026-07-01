Mexico vs. Ecuador start time: Weather delay updates from World Cup clash

The outcome of this match will determine one team’s advance to the round of 16, making the waiting period tense for both sides.

The automatic delay ensures the safety of players and fans, with no new start time announced yet.

A World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador is currently delayed due to lightning in the area.

Mexico and Ecuador were scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a round of 32 matchup at the World Cup, but weather has players and fans waiting on a new start time. There is lightning in the area, which has triggered an automatic delay.

We're keeping track of all the updates from Mexico City. When we know a new start time, you'll know.

Mexico vs. Ecuador weather delay updates: Kick off delayed with lightning in the area

LATEST UPDATE: Kickoff is now tentatively scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. That would make it an hour-long delay, unless more lightning pushes the start back further.

FIFA officially announced the delay, which was caused by lightning. The detection of lightning within an eight-mile radius of a stadium results in a minimum delay of 30 minutes. That delay restarts after any subsequent lightning strikes.

KICK-OFF DELAY: M79 🇲🇽🇪🇨



Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed.



FIFA will follow the safety protocols… pic.twitter.com/bjQ1L7HAqg — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 1, 2026

The delay is for the safety of players and fans. No one wants to risk someone out in the open being struck while playing or watching the game. Delays like this can be frustrating, but they're necessary.

Now it's just a waiting game until FIFA announces a new start time. Then the players can take the field for warm ups and the game can get underway.

Mexico and Ecuador are playing for a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The host nation won their group and the advantage of playing on home soil until the quarterfinals. Ecuador came in third and will have to pull off an upset in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Mexico's homefield advantage in Mexico City is immense. They have never lost a World Cup game at Estadio Azteca. The elevation of that iconic stadium is a major factor in that stat. Of course, Ecuador is uniquely equipped to withstand that element with their nation's capital sitting nearly 2,000 feet higher.

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