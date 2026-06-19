Mexico vs. South Korea live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Edson Alvarez will pair with Johan Vásquez in central defense for Mexico as they seek to maintain their strong start.

Mexico aims to build on their 2-0 win over South Africa while South Korea looks to follow up their comeback 2-0 victory over Czechia.

Group A has had this one circled since the World Cup draw: Mexico vs. South Korea could very well decide who tops the group. South Korean fans have been welcomed with open arms in Mexico, but the two nations will be going head to head on Thursday night with a whole lot on the line. There won't be friendly vibes in Guadalajara Stadium.

Mexico kicked off the World Cup with an emphatic victory over South Africa. The hosts ran rampant, with their 2-0 being marred only by a late red card to vice-captain César Montes. The Lokomotiv centerback will miss the game against South Korea due to that suspension. On Thursday, Fenerbahce's Edson Alvarez will partner Genoa's Johan Vásquez in the center of Mexico's defense. Further up the pitch, the Mexicans will rely on Wolves' Raul Jimenez to supply the goals. He scored his first World Cup goal in the opener.

South Korea picked up three points in their first game as well, besting Czechia 2-0. They required a comeback after falling behind in the 59th minute. Their energetic display was soon rewarded with Feyenoord's Hwang In-beom's leveler in the 67th minute. Besiktas's Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Mexico vs. South Korea live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Prop Odds Result Both teams to score Yes (-115), No (-110) Mexico goals Over 1.5 (+111), Under 1.5 (-160) South Korea goals Over 0.5 (-215), Under 0.5 (+147) Total shots 24+ (-185) Total shots on target 9+ (-105) Last goal Mexico (-140), South Korea (+145) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+255), No (-425)

Both teams scored multiple times in their last match.

Player props

First goalscorer

Player Odds Result Raul Jimenez +500 Julian Quinnones +600 Heung Min Son +650 Brian Gutiérrez +1100 Roberto Alvarado +1100

Anytime goal scorer

Player Odds Result Raul Jimenez +195 Julian Quinnones +245 Heung Min Son +225 Brian Gutierrez +425 Roberto Alvarado +450

Assists

Player Odds Result Roberto Alvarado 1+ (+400) Brian Gutierrez 1+ (+475) Heung Min Son 1+ (+475) Lee Kang-in 1+ (+550) Julian Quinones 1+ (+600)

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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