Netherlands vs. Sweden live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

The Oranje are favored as the ninth-ranked team in the world, but Sweden's attacking duo aims to maintain their dominant form.

Sweden leads the group after a 5-1 win over Tunisia, while the Netherlands seeks redemption after a 2-2 draw with Japan.

The Netherlands and Sweden face off in the World Cup on Saturday in a match that could well determine the outcome of Group F — and which teams wind up advancing to the knockout stage. So there's plenty on the line in Houston.

With three points already in hand after a commanding opening win against Tunisia, Sweden sits atop the group and can punch its ticket to the knockout stage for the fourth time this century with another win over the Dutch. The electric attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres was on full display from the jump, as both stars bagged goals in a 5-1 romp. Of course, Tunisia were expected to be the bottom-feeders of this group, and the competition will ratchet up considerably from here — but that scoreline will certainly help Sweden's goal differential when all is said and done.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are looking to right the ship a bit after blowing not just one but two leads in an eventual 2-2 draw to Japan in their opener. With a game against Tunisia still remaining, the Dutch are in no real danger of being eliminated, but winning Group F — and getting an easier path through the knockout stage — will likely require a win on Saturday.

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Netherlands vs. Sweden live score

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Match stats

Match and player odds

The Netherlands is the clear favorite, but Sweden isn't completely outmatched on paper. The Oranje are No. 9 in the FIFA world rankings while Blågult are No. 34.

Match props

Prop Odds Both teams to score Yes (-105), No (-115) Netherlands goals Over 1.5 (-168), Under 1.5 (+115) Sweden goals Over 0.5 (-210), Under 0.5 (+175) Total goals Over 2.5 (-155), Under 2.5 (+125) Last goal Netherlands (-185), Sweden (+190) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+205), No (-320)

Player props

Goals

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Cody Gakpo +550 +180 Donyell Malen +550 +180 Brian Brobbey +600 +185 Viktor Gyokeres +700 +200 Alexander Isak +750 +225

Assists

Player Odds Cody Gakpo 1+ (+310) Denzel Dumfries 1+ (+400) Tijjani Reijnders 1+ (+425) Brian Brobbey 1+ (+475) Frankie de Jong 1+ (+500)

*Props via DraftKings

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