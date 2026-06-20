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Netherlands vs. Sweden live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Follow along with live score updates, player stats, team stats and play-by-play from the World Cup group stage game between the Netherlands and Sweden.
ByChris Landers|
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FIFA World Cup 2026Netherlands v Japan
FIFA World Cup 2026Netherlands v Japan | ANP/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The Netherlands and Sweden meet in Houston on Saturday with Group F's knockout stage hopes at stake.
  • Sweden leads the group after a 5-1 win over Tunisia, while the Netherlands seeks redemption after a 2-2 draw with Japan.
  • The Oranje are favored as the ninth-ranked team in the world, but Sweden's attacking duo aims to maintain their dominant form.

The Netherlands and Sweden face off in the World Cup on Saturday in a match that could well determine the outcome of Group F — and which teams wind up advancing to the knockout stage. So there's plenty on the line in Houston.

With three points already in hand after a commanding opening win against Tunisia, Sweden sits atop the group and can punch its ticket to the knockout stage for the fourth time this century with another win over the Dutch. The electric attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres was on full display from the jump, as both stars bagged goals in a 5-1 romp. Of course, Tunisia were expected to be the bottom-feeders of this group, and the competition will ratchet up considerably from here — but that scoreline will certainly help Sweden's goal differential when all is said and done.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are looking to right the ship a bit after blowing not just one but two leads in an eventual 2-2 draw to Japan in their opener. With a game against Tunisia still remaining, the Dutch are in no real danger of being eliminated, but winning Group F — and getting an easier path through the knockout stage — will likely require a win on Saturday.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Netherlands vs. Sweden live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

The Netherlands is the clear favorite, but Sweden isn't completely outmatched on paper. The Oranje are No. 9 in the FIFA world rankings while Blågult are No. 34.

Match props

Prop

Odds

Both teams to score

Yes (-105), No (-115)

Netherlands goals

Over 1.5 (-168), Under 1.5 (+115)

Sweden goals

Over 0.5 (-210), Under 0.5 (+175)

Total goals

Over 2.5 (-155), Under 2.5 (+125)

Last goal

Netherlands (-185), Sweden (+190)

Goal scored up to 15th minute

Yes (+205), No (-320)

Player props

Goals

Player

First goalscorer

Anytime goalscorer

Cody Gakpo

+550

+180

Donyell Malen

+550

+180

Brian Brobbey

+600

+185

Viktor Gyokeres

+700

+200

Alexander Isak

+750

+225

Assists

Player

Odds

Cody Gakpo

1+ (+310)

Denzel Dumfries

1+ (+400)

Tijjani Reijnders

1+ (+425)

Brian Brobbey

1+ (+475)

Frankie de Jong

1+ (+500)

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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