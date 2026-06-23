Panama vs. Croatia live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Panama missed a late chance against Ghana and have yet to score at the World Cup, making this game crucial for both teams' knockout round hopes.

Croatia lost 4-2 to England in their opener with goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa but face a tough task to recover.

Panama and Croatia each have their World Cup hanging in the balance on Tuesday. After both suffered losses in their first matchup, neither can afford to lose. That would mean being eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds with just two games played. Needless to say, the stakes are as high as they could be.

Croatia faced the toughest matchup in the group in their first game, losing to England 4-2. Martin Baturina put his nation level in the first half while Petar Musa gave the Croatians a second just before halftime after Harry Kane put England back on top. However, it wasn't enough. England emerged from halftime and ran away with it, scoring two minutes after the restart and then putting a cherry on top in the 85th minute. Luka Modric was pulled in the 58th minute in a disappointing performance for the Croatia legend. He'll be looking for a bounce back, along with his team, against Panama.

Panama also lost their opening match in more disappointing fashion. Ghana stole the three points with a 95th-minute goal and denying Panama what could have been a vital point. Panama rued not taking control of the game in the first half and letting Ghana hang around. Though Cecilio Waterman came close, he couldn't find a way to put the ball in the back of the net.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as Panama and Croatia go at it.

Panama vs. Croatia live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Prop Odds Result Both teams to score Yes (-105), No (+120) Croatia goals Over 2.5 (+150), Under 1.5 (+144) Panama goals Over 0.5 (-142), Under 0.5 (-102) Total shots 27+ (-160) Total shots on target 10+ (-120) Last goal Panama (+265), Croatia (-275) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+215), No (-340)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Peter Musa +400 +120 5+ (+115) 2+ (-110) Martin Baturina +600 +195 3+ (+115) 1+ (-165) Marco Pasalic +800 +265 3+ (-150) 2+ (+200) Ivan Perisic +900 +275 4+ (+135) 1+ (-155) Luka Modric +1000 +340 2+ (-170) 1+ (-115) Jose Fajardo +1100 +380 2+ (+160) 1+ (-130)

Musa and Baturina each scored a goal in Croatia's first game. Panama have yet to score a goal at the World Cup.

Assists

Player Odds Martin Baturina 1+ (+240) Ivan Perisic 1+ (+275) Luka Modric 1+ (+340) Josip Stanisic 1+ (+390) Marco Pasalic 1+ (+370)

Perisic and Petar Sucic supplied the assists in Croatia's first game.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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