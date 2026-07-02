Portugal vs. Croatia match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Ronaldo leads Portugal with two goals while five different players have scored for Croatia, each assisted by a different teammate.

Portugal finished second in Group K while Croatia secured second in Group L behind England, both advancing with mixed group stage results.

Portugal and Croatia face off in a World Cup knockout match that could mark the final tournament appearance for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić.

We are likely going to be watching the final World Cup appearance for one of two legends on Thursday night: Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric. The former leads Portugal into the knockout rounds looking for one last crowning achievement. The latter hopes to guide Croatia to one last deep tournament run.

Portugal got here by finishing second in Group K. They drew both Colombia and, shockingly, DR Congo, but a thumping win over Uzbekistan made sure they went through. Coming in, they were one of the tournament favorites with arguably their best top-to-bottom lineup ever. However, they haven't quite taken off yet and still need to show they can live up to the hype.

Croatia finished second in Group L behind England, who handed them their only loss of the group stage. They beat Ghana and Panama to move on comfortably, but they still face questions about who they are without Modric in his prime. Do they still have the juice to go toe-to-toe with Europe's best?

Keep up to date on Portugal vs. Croatia with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Portugal vs. Croatia live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

Match odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Results* Both teams to score Yes (-160), No (+125) No First goal Portugal (-200), Croatia (+185) None Portugal goals Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+108) 0 Croatia goals Over 0.5 (-222), Under 0.5 (+151) 0 Portugal shots 17+ (+235) 8 Croatia shots 12+ (+225) 3

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Cristiano Ronaldo -125 5+ (+105) 2+ (-115) No/2/0 Rafael Leao +210 3+ (-130) 2+ (+235) No/0/0 Bruno Fernandes +260 3+ (-115) 1+ (-225) No/2/1 Ante Budimir +265 3+ (+130) 1+ (-170) No/0/0 Pedro Neto +340 3+ (+140) 1+ (-200) No/0/0 Martin Baturina +450 2+ (-105) 1+ (+105) No/1/0

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal with two goals in the tournament, both scored against Uzbekistan. Rafael Leao, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves have also scored.

Five different players have scored a single goal for Croatia thus far: Petar Sucic, Nikola Vlasic, Ante Budimir, Petar Musa and Martin Baturina.

Assists

Player Odds Results* Bruno Fernandes 1+ (+245) 0 Pedro Neto 1+ (+300) 0 Rafael Leao 1+ (+310) 0 Vitinha 1+ (+450) 0 Martin Baturina 1+ (+475) 0

Portugal's assists have come from Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Joao Cancelo.

Each goal scored by Croatia at the World Cup was created by an assist. Those came via Luka Modric, Josuip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic and Petar Sucic.

*Props via DraftKings, results as of first half hydration break

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