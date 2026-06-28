South Africa vs. Canada live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Canada secured their spot with a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar while South Africa rallied late to upset South Korea and advance.

South Africa faces Canada in the World Cup round of 32 in Los Angeles with both teams fighting for knockout survival.

The first game of the World Cup knockout rounds has finally arrived. It's South Africa vs. Canada in a win-or-go-home matchup in Los Angeles. While the Canadians are favored to advance, South Africa was resurgent in the latter part of the group stage and could make things plenty interesting.

Despite the disappointment from Canadian fans that their side wasn't playing at home, the crowd was decisively in favor of one of the host nations for the World Cup. However, that didn't mean that Canada was just going to waltz into goal. South Africa deployed an aggressive look to counterattack seemingly at every turn and, with the Canadians looking to penetrate a susceptible defense, that resulted in a lot of back-and-forth action in the first 45 minutes of play.

Entering halftime, however, the score was knotted at 0-0 with neither side finding the back of the net. Canada, however, had the better chances, probing to find multiple good looks at goal, potentially getting shorthanded by the ref in not getting a penalty awarded, and seemingly having the South African side, specifically the defnese, on its heels.

With both teams eyeing their first-ever knockout stage win in history, though, the second 45 minutes are going to be just a thrilling as neither side will give an inch and we should still see plenty more frenetic play into each box.

Stay on top of South Africa vs. Canada with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

South Africa vs. Canada live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Full-time Results Both teams to score Yes (+105), No (-130) 0-0 First goal South Africa (+195), Canada (-175) No Goal Canada goals Over 1.5 (-110), Under 1.5 (-130) 0 South Africa goals Over 0.5 (-155), Under 0.5 (+110) 0 Canada shots 16+ (+170) 8 South Africa shots 12+ (+280) 3 Canada tackles 17+ (+225) 4 South Africa tackles 19+ (+255) 7 Canada fouls 15+ (+300) 6 South Africa fouls 16+ (+230) 5 Canada offsides 4+ (+850) 0 South Africa offsides 4+ (+390) 0

Canada scored first in one of their three group-stage games. The same goes for South Africa. Both won that game.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Jonathan David +150 4+ (-110) 2+ (+130) Tani Oluwaseyi +220 4+ (+110) 2+ (+130) Tajon Buchanan +310 3+ (+130) 1+ (-180) Liam Millar +360 3+ (+100) 1+ (-175) Evidence Makgopa +450 3+ (-175) 1+ (-130) Oswin Appollis +500 2+ (-160) 1+ (-135) Nathan-Dylan Saliba +600 2+ (-120) 1+ (+100) Teboho Mokoena +600 2+ (-105 1+ (+125) Thapeio Maseko +650 2+ (-150) 1+ (-110)

Jonathan David is Canada's top goal scorer after his hat trick against Qatar. Cyle Larin has two while Nathan Saliba and Promise David have one apiece. Thapelo Maseko and Teboho Mokoena are responsible for South Africa's two goals in the tournament so far.

Assists

Player Odds Results Liam Millar 1+ (+360) Tani Oluwaseyi 1+ (+450) Stephen Eustaquio 1+ (+450) Jonathan David 1+ (+475) Richie Laryea 1+ (+500) Tajon Buchanan 1+ (+500)

Nathan Saliba and Promise David delivered Canada's two assists this tournament. Tshepang Moremi has the lone assist for South Africa.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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