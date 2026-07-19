Spain vs. Argentina match stats: Live World Cup Final score, lineups and updates

Spain and Argentina have survived the gauntlet. Whether it was France's elite attack for the former or needing a late comeback against England for the latter, the two national sides have emerged in Miami for the World Cup Final on Sunday afternoon. A champion will be crowned, and there should be plenty of drama and theatrics on this grand soccer stage as the future with Lamine Yamal leading Spain tries to supplant the stalwart with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Argentina, of course, are looking to go back-to-back at the World Cup, which would be truly unbelievable in terms of accomplishments. However, Spain are looking for history of their own, as they've conceded just one goal throughout the entire tournament. Can they keep Messi and Co. out of the back of the net and bring Yamal fully to the top of the sport? Follow along with all of the action from the World Cup Final.

Spain vs. Argentina live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

Match odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Fulltime Results Both teams to score Yes (-120), No (-106) First goal Spain (-120), Argentina (+150) No Goal (+950) Spain goals Under 1.5 (-194), Over 1.5 (+150) Argentina goals Under 1.5 (-350), Over 1.5 (+255) Spain shots 15+ (+100) Argentina shots 13+ (+110)

The odds fully paint the picture of Spain being the favorite in this one. Particularly when you start to look at the shot totals and odds, it seems as if oddsmakers expect the Spanish favorites to be the aggressors on their offensive end and look for opportunities to get on goal. Of course, you can never count out Argentina, but it's going to be a tough order of business when you're talking about this vaunted and productive Spain defense.

Note: Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Halftime Result Lionel Messi +160 5+ (+170) 2+ (-105) Mikel Oyarzabal +165 4+ (+240) 2+ (+220) Lamine Yamal +240 4+ (+150) 2+ (-165) Julian Alvarez +300 4+ (+230) 2+ (+260) Dani Olmo +420 3+ (+150) 1+ (-105)

Even as he chases the Golden Boot, it feels more than relevant that Messi's odds to score are still plus for this matchup. That speaks to the possession ability of Spain and how that could put pressure on the Argentina offense. However, the Spanish goal-scorer odds are interesting themselves as there isn't a clear favorite when it comes to this group because of how unselfishly they distribute the ball.

Assists

Player Odds Results Lionel Messi +240 Lamine Yamal +260 Fabian Ruiz +410 Alex Baena +490 Pedro Porro +500 Julian Alvarez +500

The assist odds are interesting, especially with the passing ability of both Spain and Argentina. Quite frankly, I'd look more closely at both Messi and Yamal for their chance of getting an assist in this game rather than going for anytime goal scorer.

Note: Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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