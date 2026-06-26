Spain vs. Uruguay live score, lineups, stats, props for World Cup group stage

Spain and Uruguay face off in the World Cup on Friday with the top spot in Group H on the line. The Spanish come in on four points and can top the group with one point, but a win would give them good momentum going into the knockouts. Uruguay can advance with a point, but they could end up at the mercy of third-place tiebreakers. A win would change their fortunes greatly, likely giving them first place in the group.

It matters who wins the group, as the second-place team will face off with Argentina in the round of 32. The first-place team will have a much easier time against the second-place team in Group J, which could be Austria or Algeria.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker for Spain vs. Uruguay.

Spain vs. Uruguay live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds results

Match props

Both teams to score: Yes (+120), No (-155)

Both teams to score over 2.5 Goals: Yes (+205), No (-280)

Both teams to score No Draw: Yes (+245), No (-370)

Spain total goals: Over 1.5 (+102), Under 1.5 (-146)

Uruguay total goals: Over 0.5 (-128), Under 0.5 (-111)

Both teams need a result in this game. Both have to go for it, though Spain could afford the draw. Either way, there should be goals in the game.

Total shots: 27+ (-185)

Total shots on target: 10+ (-115)

Uruguay total shots: 12+ (+245)

Uruguay shots on target: 5+ (+425)

Spain total shots: 19+ (+235)

Spain shots on target: 8+ (+235)

Spain is averaging 24.0 shots and 7.5 shots on target per 90. Uruguay has averaged 22.0 and 6.0.

Player props

Goals

Mikel Oyarzabal : First goalscorer +400, anytime goalscorer +160, to score 2 or more +950

: First goalscorer +400, anytime goalscorer +160, to score 2 or more +950 Borja Iglesias : First goalscorer +425, anytime goalscorer +175, to score 2 or more +1000

: First goalscorer +425, anytime goalscorer +175, to score 2 or more +1000 Ferran Torres : First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1300

: First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1300 Lamine Yamal : First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1200

: First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1200 No goalscorer : First goalscorer +700, anytime goalscorer +700

: First goalscorer +700, anytime goalscorer +700 Dani Olmo : First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +320, to score 2 or more +2500

: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +320, to score 2 or more +2500 Mikel Merino : First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more +2500

: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more +2500 Nico Williams : First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more: +2500

: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more: +2500 Victor Munoz : First goalscorer +850, anytime goalscorer +360, to score 2 or more +3000

: First goalscorer +850, anytime goalscorer +360, to score 2 or more +3000 Alex Baena : First goalscorer +900, anytime goalscorer +370, to score 2 or more +3000

: First goalscorer +900, anytime goalscorer +370, to score 2 or more +3000 Yeremi Pino : First goalscorer +950, anytime goalscorer +390, to score 2 or more +3000

: First goalscorer +950, anytime goalscorer +390, to score 2 or more +3000 Federico Vinas : First goalscorer +1000, anytime goalscorer +425, to score 2 or more +4000

: First goalscorer +1000, anytime goalscorer +425, to score 2 or more +4000 Darwin Nunez: First goalscorer +1100, anytime goalscorer +475, to score 2 or more +4500

Two Spanish players have scored this World Cup: Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal. Nico Williams isn't a bad pick to score as he's healthy and likely to start.

Two Uruguayans are on the scoring sheet: Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio. Darwin Nunez is a chaos option who could pop up with a goal.

Shots

Lamine Yamal 4+ shots: -125

Victor Munoz 4+ shots: +130

Borja Iglesias 4+ shots: +135

Ferran Torres 4+ shots: +145

Dani Olmo 4+ shots: +150

Mikel Oyarzabal 4+ shots: +155

Oyarzabal is averaging 6.67 shots per 90, second in the tournament. Ferran Torres is averaging 4.32 Both are in the top 20 in that regard.

Shots on target

Lamine Yamal 2+ shots on target: +120

Borja Iglesias 2+ shots on target: +135

Mikel Oyarzabal 2+ shots on target: +145

Victor Munoz 2+ shots on target: +150

Ferran Torres 2+ shots on target: +170

Nico Williams 2+ shots on target: +185

Only Oyarzabal is in the top 20 in terms of shots on target per 90 with 2.67.

Lineups

Play-by-play

More World Cup news and analysis: