Spain vs. Uruguay live score, lineups, stats, props for World Cup group stage

Spain and Uruguay face off in the World Cup on Friday with the top spot in Group H on the line. The Spanish come in on four points and can top the group with one point, but a win would give them good momentum going into the knockouts. Uruguay can advance with a point, but they could end up at the mercy of third-place tiebreakers. A win would change their fortunes greatly, likely giving them first place in the group.
It matters who wins the group, as the second-place team will face off with Argentina in the round of 32. The first-place team will have a much easier time against the second-place team in Group J, which could be Austria or Algeria.
Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker for Spain vs. Uruguay.
Spain vs. Uruguay live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds results
Match props
- Both teams to score: Yes (+120), No (-155)
- Both teams to score over 2.5 Goals: Yes (+205), No (-280)
- Both teams to score No Draw: Yes (+245), No (-370)
- Spain total goals: Over 1.5 (+102), Under 1.5 (-146)
- Uruguay total goals: Over 0.5 (-128), Under 0.5 (-111)
Both teams need a result in this game. Both have to go for it, though Spain could afford the draw. Either way, there should be goals in the game.
- Total shots: 27+ (-185)
- Total shots on target: 10+ (-115)
- Uruguay total shots: 12+ (+245)
- Uruguay shots on target: 5+ (+425)
- Spain total shots: 19+ (+235)
- Spain shots on target: 8+ (+235)
Spain is averaging 24.0 shots and 7.5 shots on target per 90. Uruguay has averaged 22.0 and 6.0.
Player props
Goals
- Mikel Oyarzabal: First goalscorer +400, anytime goalscorer +160, to score 2 or more +950
- Borja Iglesias: First goalscorer +425, anytime goalscorer +175, to score 2 or more +1000
- Ferran Torres: First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1300
- Lamine Yamal: First goalscorer +500, anytime goalscorer +200, to score 2 or more +1200
- No goalscorer: First goalscorer +700, anytime goalscorer +700
- Dani Olmo: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +320, to score 2 or more +2500
- Mikel Merino: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more +2500
- Nico Williams: First goalscorer +800, anytime goalscorer +330, to score 2 or more: +2500
- Victor Munoz: First goalscorer +850, anytime goalscorer +360, to score 2 or more +3000
- Alex Baena: First goalscorer +900, anytime goalscorer +370, to score 2 or more +3000
- Yeremi Pino: First goalscorer +950, anytime goalscorer +390, to score 2 or more +3000
- Federico Vinas: First goalscorer +1000, anytime goalscorer +425, to score 2 or more +4000
- Darwin Nunez: First goalscorer +1100, anytime goalscorer +475, to score 2 or more +4500
Two Spanish players have scored this World Cup: Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal. Nico Williams isn't a bad pick to score as he's healthy and likely to start.
Two Uruguayans are on the scoring sheet: Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio. Darwin Nunez is a chaos option who could pop up with a goal.
Shots
- Lamine Yamal 4+ shots: -125
- Victor Munoz 4+ shots: +130
- Borja Iglesias 4+ shots: +135
- Ferran Torres 4+ shots: +145
- Dani Olmo 4+ shots: +150
- Mikel Oyarzabal 4+ shots: +155
Oyarzabal is averaging 6.67 shots per 90, second in the tournament. Ferran Torres is averaging 4.32 Both are in the top 20 in that regard.
Shots on target
- Lamine Yamal 2+ shots on target: +120
- Borja Iglesias 2+ shots on target: +135
- Mikel Oyarzabal 2+ shots on target: +145
- Victor Munoz 2+ shots on target: +150
- Ferran Torres 2+ shots on target: +170
- Nico Williams 2+ shots on target: +185
Only Oyarzabal is in the top 20 in terms of shots on target per 90 with 2.67.