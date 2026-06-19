United States vs. Australia live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Christian Pulisic is out for the US due to a calf injury, with Ricardo Pepi stepping into the starting lineup.

A win for the Americans would clinch Group D after their dominant 4-1 opener against Paraguay.

The United States faces Australia in their second World Cup group stage match on Friday in Seattle.

The United States and Australia continue their World Cup journeys on Friday in Seattle with their second game in Group D. The hype is immense with this latest addition to a storied rivalry between the Americans and Australians.

A win would put Team USA in the driver's seat in Group D. They opened the World Cup with one of the most impressive performances of the tournament, thrashing Paraguay 4-1. Monaco's Folarin Balogun delivered a brace while Borussia Mönchengladbach's Gio Reyna put a cherry on top with a 98th-minute beauty. Things will be more difficult against Australia with AC Milan's Christian Pulisic officially ruled out. He left the Paraguay game early with a calf problem and was not able to fully train during the week. PSV's Ricardo Pepi steps into the starting lineup in his place.

Australia also enjoyed an emphatic win against Türkiye in the opening round. That 2-0 victory featured goals from St. Pauli's Connor Metcalfe and Watford's Nestory Irankunda. Surprisingly, both goal scorers were dropped to the bench for the game against the United States. Melbourne City's Mathew Leckie and Melboune Victory's Nishan Velupillay are starting in their place.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

United States vs. Australia live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Prop Odds Result Both teams to score Yes (-105), No (-120) United States goals Over 1.5 (-129), Under 1.5 (-110) Australia goals Over 0.5 (-148), Under 0.5 (+103) Total shots 26+ (-145) Total shots on target 10+ (+125) Last goal USA (-200) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+245)

Both the U.S. and Australia scored multiple goals in their opener. The former has scored at least once in four of five games this year. The Aussies have also scored in four of their last five.

Player props

First goalscorer

Prop Odds Result Folarin Balogun +450 Ricardo Pepi +500 Weston McKennie +900 Malik Tillman +1100 Mohamed Toure +1100

Anytime goal scorer

Prop Odds Result Folarin Balogun +160 Ricardo Pepi +185 Weston McKennie +340 Malik Tillman +425 Mohamed Toure +425

Balogun is coming off a brace in the World Cup opener. Pepi had 16 goals in Eredivisie this season. McKennie had five goals in Serie A while Tillman scored six in the Bundesliga. Toure scored nine in the English Championship.

Assists

Prop Odds Result Weston McKennie 1+ (+310) Antonee Robinson 1+ (+390) Sergino Dest 1+ (+450) Malik Tillman 1+ (+475) Alex Freeman 1+ (+550)

McKennie had 5 assists for his club this season, so did Sergino Dest in Eredivisie. Tillman, Robinson and Freeman didn't have any assists in the Premier League and La Liga.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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