A draw guarantees advancement but a loss hands group leadership to Australia and forces the U.S. into a tighter path to the knockout rounds.

A win for the Americans could secure first place depending on Turkiye's result against Paraguay later that evening.

The United States control their World Cup destiny in Group D with a pivotal match against Australia on Friday night.

The United States opened the World Cup with one of their best performances ever on a world stage. The question is whether they can replicate that performance, punch their ticket to the knockout rounds and solidify themselves as a true dark horse in the tournament.

The result on Friday will have massive implications for the Group D standings. A win, draw or loss changes the equation significantly.

How the United States can clinch World Cup Group D on Friday

Win + Turkiye draw or loss

The United States can clinch the group on Friday, but they won't know if they did until much later in the evening (on the West Coast) (technically, for East Coasters, they can't clinch until 1 a.m. on Saturday). That's because the result of the Turkiye vs. Paraguay game matters greatly to the standings.

It starts with Team USA winning against Australia. That would put them on six points with a game to play. The only way for Australia to match that points total would be to win their final game against Paraguay. Either way, they wouldn't be able to finish above the Americans because the first tiebreaker is head-to-head. Paraguay is also not a threat to overtake the U.S. because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

However, Turkiye could rebound from their opening round loss to Australia with a win over Paraguay. Then a win over the United States in the final group stage game would put them first in the group with six points and the head-to-head tiebreaker.

If Turkiye were to draw or lose to Paraguay, a U.S. win over Australia would win the group with a game to play.

What a USMNT draw would mean for their World Cup hopes

Likely to advance as third-place team at worst

A draw is not the end of the world for the Americans, even if it would be a disappointment after the emphatic start to the tournament. A draw would put the United States on four points. Four points should be enough to secure advancement to the knockout rounds regardless of the result. That's especially true for the U.S. with a +4 goal difference.

However, a draw would open up the race for first place with the Americans needing to outperform Australia in their respective games against Turkiye and Paraguay.

A Team USA loss to Australia would flip World Cup Group D on its head

To advance: Draw

A loss to Australia would be devastating to the United States' hopes of winning Group D. With six points and a head-to-head tiebreaker, Australia would outrank the Americans in every scenario. The best Team USA could finish is second.

Finishing second would mean beating Turkiye. Even if Turkiye beat Paraguay, the U.S. would outrank them on head to head.

The United States could still advance with a draw against Turkiye, whether as a second- or third-place team. Four points would put them in second if Turkiye and Paraguay drew, or if Paraguay beat Turkiye and then lost to Australia.

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