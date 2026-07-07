Updated World Cup bracket: Who Messi, Mbappe and Haaland face in the quarterfinals

The next round will test both star power and resilience as favorites battle through unpredictable competition.

And then there were eight. After a dramatic Round of 32, the World Cup continues with the quarterfinals featuring heavy hitters like France and Argentina as well as dark horses like Norway, Belgium and, most surprising of all, Switzerland.

Here's a look at the quarterfinals bracket and all the matchups to come:

World Cup bracket

France vs. Morocco

Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Boston Stadium

FOX/Telemundo

The first game of the quarterfinals features Kylian Mbappe and France taking on Achraf Hakimi and Morocco. The former PSG teammates faced off in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup with France coming out on top 2-0.

Morocco has not looked as impressive as they did during that breakout run, but it's the results that matter, and they've gotten them. They finished second in Group C behind Brazil, who they drew in the opening game. Morocco beat the Netherlands in the Round of 32, dramatically forcing extra time with a 91st-minute goal and then winning the penalty shootout. While the Brazilians went out in the Round of 16, Morocco took down Canada 3-0 to advance.

France, meanwhile, has lived up to the hype. They stormed through their group and the Round of 32, beating every team they faced, including quarterfinalist Norway, by two or more goals. Paraguay made it much harder for them in the Round of 16. In a mudfight of a game, Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty broke the deadlock.

France is the favorite over Morocco.

Spain vs. Belgium

Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Stadium

FOX/Telemundo

Spain and Belgium continue the quarterfinals on Friday in a game for the right to take on France or Morocco in the semifinals. The Spanish and Belgians haven't met in the World Cup or Euros since 1990 in the group stage when Spain notched a 2-1 win. That was a revenge game after Belgium knocked out Spain on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup.

With Lamine Yamal making his way from injury, Spain had a shaky start to the tournament with a shocking 0-0 draw to Cape Verde (though that result has aged better than any other in the tournament). They've bounced back since then, winning the group and ending Uruguay's World Cup before smashing Austria in the Round of 32. A tight battle with Portugal in the Round of 16 ended with Spain advancing thanks to a 91st-minute goal from Arsenal's Mikel Merino.

The last gasp of Belgium's golden generation looked like it could be a short one after they drew their first two games to Egypt and Iran. It took a 5-1 drubbing of New Zealand to make it to the Round of 32, where they fell behind Senegal 2-0. In a shocking turn of events, Belgium evened things up with two goals in the final five minutes of the 90 to force extra time, where Youri Tielemans' 125th-minute penalty won them the game. Their reward was to move on and face the United States in extremely hostile territory. They turned things up to match the occasion, stunning the hosts 4-1 to advance.

Spain is the clear favorite here, but Belgium has been living on a prayer, and they're hitting their stride at the right time.

Norway vs. England

Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. ET

Miami Stadium

FOX/Telemundo

Norway and England have never met on a major stage before this year's World Cup quarterfinals. Their prior friendlies won't compare to this one, that's for sure.

Norway, who finished second in Group I behind France, has scored two or more goals in all but one game of the World Cup so far. Led by Erling Haaland, the Norwegians advanced past Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and Brazil in the Round of 16. Haaland found the back of the net twice in that surprising takedown of the international power.

England won Group L despite a frustrating draw to Ghana. They had to fight back after falling behind to DR Congo in the Round of 32 but it was Harry Kane to the rescue with two goals in the final 15 minutes. After that scare, England faced a raucous atmosphere against Mexico. They had to overcome a second-half red card to hold on to win and advance.

England is the favorite in this one, though either Kane or Haaland could decide it.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Saturday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Kansas City Stadium

FOX/Telemundo

The last time Argentina and Switzerland faced off at a major international tournament, Argentina needed a 118th-minute goal to get out of the Round of 16 in 2014. Lionel Messi supplied the assist for that one.

Messi is still cooking for Argentina 12 years later. He led his nation to three routine wins in the group stage, but things have been much more dramatic in the knockouts. Cape Verde took Argentina to the brink in the Round of 32 before an own goal put the Argentinians through 3-2. It was another chaotic 3-2 win over Egypt in the Round of 16. Despite falling behind 2-0 in the second half, Messi engineered a stunning comeback with a goal and an assist in four minutes to even the game before Enzo Fernandez won it in the 92nd minute.

Switzerland locked in the quarterfinals bracket with a win over Colombia in penalty kicks in the Round of 16. To get there, they took down Algeria in the Round of 32 after winning Group A.

Argentina is the favorite over Switzerland but the vulnerability over the last two games put them on high alert against a disciplined Swiss side.

Semifinals and final schedule

Semifinal 1: Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET (France/Morocco vs. Spain/Belgium)

Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET (France/Morocco vs. Spain/Belgium) Semifinal 2: Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET (Norway/England vs. Argentina/Switzerland)

Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET (Norway/England vs. Argentina/Switzerland) Third-place game: Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET Final: Sunday, Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET

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