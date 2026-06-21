Uruguay vs. Cape Verde live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Cape Verde faces Uruguay in a crucial World Cup group stage match in Miami on Sunday.
- A draw against Spain has raised expectations for Cape Verde, who need a strong performance to challenge Uruguay.
- Uruguay, coming off a shaky draw with Saudi Arabia, must secure points to avoid pressure before facing Spain in their final group match.
This time last week, Cape Verde was a feel-good story just for making it to the country's first World Cup final. But after standing tall and earning a scoreless draw against powerhouse Spain, the bar has been raised considerably; find a way to earn at least a point against Uruguay on Sunday in Miami, and the unthinkable is suddenly on the table: a spot in the knockout stage.
To do so, they'll almost certainly need another Herculean effort from their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who made a whopping eight stops to keep his team level against Spain. But this was far from a one-man show; the Cape Verdeans deserve a ton of credit for how disciplined they were in keeping their shape and preventing a typically ruthless Spanish attack from getting too many clean looks on goal. It goes without saying that Bubista's side is going to keep as many men behind the ball as possible and attempt to pounce if a counter opportunity presents itself. After their debut showing, though, nothing should surprise us about this team.
Especially considering that Uruguay isn't exactly in top form at the moment. Marcelo Bielsa and Co. were lucky just to escape with a point against a lowly Saudi Arabia in their opener, getting an equalizer in the 80th minute from Maxi Araujo to avoid complete catastrophe. Given how much dysfunction was swirling around this team even before the World Cup began, it was hardly the most auspicious start — and with Spain looming in their final group match, the pressure will be on here to secure three points and earn a spot in the knockout stage.
Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds
It should come as no surprise that Cape Verde once again finds themselves as serious underdogs, with even a draw at +320 currently and most money coming in on Uruguay. And to be sure, if Uruguay gets an early goal and opens things up, they have the firepower to turn this into a rout. But the oddsmakers appear to have wised up to Cape Verde a bit and given them at least a little respect compared to what the line looked like ahead of the Spain match. The expectation appears to be a low-scoring affair at the very least.
Match props
Prop
Odds
Both teams to score
Yes (+140), No (-180)
Uruguay goals
Over 1.5 (-135), Under 1.5 (-106)
Cape Verde goals
Over 0.5 (+102), Under 0.5 (-146)
Total goals
Over 2.5 (+125), Under 2.5 (-155)
Last goal
Uruguay (-255), Cape Verde (+280)
Goal scored up to 15th minute
Yes (+255), No (-425)
Player props
Goals
Player
First goal-scorer
Anytime goal-scorer
Federico Vinas
+400
+155
Rodrigo Aguirre
+450
+175
Darwin Nunez
+450
+170
Brian Rodriguez
+500
+200
Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez
+600
+230
Assists
Player
Odds
Giorgian De Arrascaeta
+290
Juan Sanabria
+295
Nicolas de la Cruz
+300
Brian Rodriguez
+340
Federico Vinas
+360
*Props via DraftKings
Lineups
Play-by-play
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