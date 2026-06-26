USMNT vs. Turkiye live score, lineups, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Turkiye, already eliminated, will play for pride alone after failing to score in losses to Australia and Paraguay.

The USA World Cup run continues on Thursday with a matchup against Turkiye in Los Angeles. The Americans have looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament up to this point and they'll be looking to keep up that perception with a best-ever group stage points total. A win would give them nine and put a cherry on top of already topping the group. Turkiye has already been eliminated after losing their first two games. They're playing for pride alone.

The USMNT beat Paraguay with enthusiasm in a surprisingly dominant opening match. That 4-1 victory propelled them into a game against Australia with the chance to finish first after just two games. They took it with a 2-0 win that had the entire country singing Country Roads in celebration. The scoring has been led by Folarin Balogun, who put home two in the opener. Giovanni Reyna also scored in that first game. Alex Freeman let off fireworks with his goal against Australia, which was originally ruled offsides but changed via VAR.

Turkiye will want forget its first two matches. They lost to Australia 2-0 to fall behind the eight ball and then also failed to score in a 1-0 loss to Paraguay to fall out of contention for the knockout rounds. Despite creating plenty of big chances, their big misses defined their World Cup participation thus far. Any goals on Thursday won't ease the pain of being eliminated so early, but it would give them a reason to hold their heads up higher as they head home.

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Prop Odds Both teams to score Yes (-165), No (+130) USA goals Over 1.5 (-125), Under 1.5 (-115) Turkiye goals Over 1.5 (+137), Under 1.5 (-199) Total shots 28+ (-180) Total shots on target 10+ (-115) Last goal Turkiye (+115), USA (-135) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+200), No (-135)

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Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Assists Shots Ricardo Pepi +550 +175 1+ (+500) 3+ (-150) Giovanni Reyna +900 +285 1+ (+500) 2+ (-155) Arda Guler +1000 +310 1+ (+400) 3+ (-150) Kenan Yildiz +1000 +330 1+ (+550) 3+ (-140) Sebastian Berhalter +1900 +650 1+ (+275) 2+ (-120) Weston McKennie +1200 +400 1+ (+280) 2+ (-120)

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