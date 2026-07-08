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Where Kylian Mbappe and the France World Cup roster play club soccer in 2026

The French national team is stocked with players who star for some of the best club teams in Europe.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Jordan Bank - FIFA/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • France's World Cup roster features five players from Paris Saint-Germain, including Bradley Barcola and Lucas Hernandez.
  • Kylian Mbappe plays for Real Madrid, while Michael Olise represents Bayern Munich for France at the tournament.
  • The French squad draws talent from four different leagues, with Ligue 1 and the English Premier League each contributing seven players.

France is the clear favorite to win the World Cup after making it to the quarterfinals. They were one of the favorites to win coming into the tournament, but they've put themselves head and shoulders above the rest with a series of impressive performances. It helps that they're a team loaded with an absurd amount of talent, with a spine of players who star for the reigning Champions League winners: Paris Saint-Germain. It also helps that they've got the best player in the world: Kylian Mbappe.

Just looking at where each of the French players plays professionally, it's not hard to see why they're so very good.

Club teams for every player on the France World Cup roster

Player

Position

Club Team

#25 Mahnes Akliouche

RW

Monaco (Ligue 1)

#12 Bradley Barcola

LW

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

#24 Rayan Cherki

AM

Manchester City (Premier League)

#7 Ousmane Dembele

ST

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

#3 Lucas Digne

LB

Aston Villa (Premier League)

#20 Desire Doue

RW

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

#2 Malo Gusto

RB

Chelsea (Premier League)

#21 Lucas Hernandez

LB

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

#19 Theo Hernandez

LB

Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League)

#13 N'Golo Kante

CM

Fenerbahce (Super lig)

#15 Ibrahima Konate

CB

Real Madrid (La Liga)

#5 Jules Kounde

RB

Barcelona (La Liga)

#26 Maxence Lacroix

CB

Crystal Palace (Premier League)

#16 Mike Maignan

GK

AC Milan (Serie A)

#22 Jean Philippe Mateta

ST

Crystal Palace (Premier League)

#10 Kylian Mbappe

ST

Real Madrid (La Liga)

#11 Michael Olise

RW

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

#14 Adrien Rabiot

CM

AC Milan (Serie A)

#23 Robin Risser

GK

Lens (Ligue 1)

#17 William Saliba

CB

Arsenal (Premier League)

#1 Brice Samba

GK

Rennes (Ligue 1)

#8 Aurelien Tchouameni

CM

Real Madrid (La Liga)

#9 Marcus Thuram

ST

Inter Milan (Serie A)

#4 Dayot Upamecano

CB

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

#18 Warren Zaire-Emery

CM

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

As you might expect, the greatest number of players on one team is Paris Saint-Germain, with five representatives on the French national team. The reigning Champions League winners are keeping the national side well stocked with Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Besides PSG, Real Madrid (3), AC Milan (2), Bayern Munich (2) and Crystal Palace (2) are the only clubs with more than one player in a French kit at the World Cup.

However, Ligue 1 is tied with the English Premier League for the most league representatives. There are seven in each of those leagues. Granted, France's two best players at the tournament don't hail from the French or English Leagues. Mbappe plays in Spain with Real Madrid while Michael Olise plies his trade in Germany with Bayern Munich. In total, France features four players from La Liga, three from Serie A and two from the Bundesliga.

Top transfer market value on the France World Cup roster

Player

Transfer Value

1. Michael Olise

$200 million

2. Kylian Mbappe

$130 million

3. William Saliba

$120 million

4. Ousmane Dembele

$100 million

4. Desire Doue

$100 million

6. Warren Zaire-Emery

$92 million

7. Bradley Barcola

$74 million

7. Rayan Cherki

$74 million

9. Aurelien Tchouameni

$73 million

10. Jules Kounde

$58 million

According to FotMob, Olise is the most expensive player on the France roster in terms of transfer market value. In 2024, he made his move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich for a reported $68.5 million, plus add-ons. Still only 24 years old, his value has skyrocketed since then.

Mbappe is worth an estimated $130 million at 27 years old. He signed with Real Madrid in 2024, but that was on a free transfer after his contract ran up with PSG. They paid Monaco a reported $205.7 million for him in 2017 when he was only 18 years old.

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