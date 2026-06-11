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Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles: Bars, watch parties and fan hubs

The World Cup is coming to Los Angeles, but you don't have to have a ticket to games at SoFi to catch all the action.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Argentina forward Lionel Messi
Argentina forward Lionel Messi | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Los Angeles offers multiple official World Cup fan hubs and festivals across the city throughout the tournament.
  • The LA Memorial Coliseum will host a FIFA Fan Festival with giant screens, live music, and food from June 11-14.
  • Various neighborhoods feature dedicated soccer bars ready to host passionate fans for every match.

SoFi Stadium will play host to eight games during the 2026 World Cup. The vast majority of Angelinos won't be attending those games, though. Most of us will be flipping on the TV or, even better, heading out to enjoy the action with friends and family.

There is no shortage of places to take in the entirely of the World Cup and its 104 matches. There are official fan events all over the city and established soccer bars ready to handle the crowds. We've got all the information you need to check it all out.

  1. Official World Cup fan hubs and festivals in Los Angeles
  2. Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by neighborhood
  3. Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by national team

Official World Cup fan hubs and festivals in Los Angeles

FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum

  • When: June 11-14
  • Where: LA Memorial Coliseum and Exposition park
  • Cost: $10 (General admission tickets; Children under 12 free with reservation)

The LA Memorial Coliseum won't be hosting any games in the World Cup, but it will be the central hub for FIFA's official fan festival. The historic stadium will have giant screens broadcasting games, live music before and after those games and food experiences throughout.

Live performances throughout the opening weekend include: Los Lobos and Deorro (Thursday), Steve Aoki (Friday), Capital Cities (Saturday) and Normani (Sunday). You can find the full performance schedule here.

Date

Hours

Performers

Thursday, June 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mando Fresko, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, Los Lobos, Deorro, Madds

Friday, June 12

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DJ Dense, Steve Aoki, Mackenzie Sol, Alexandra Starr, DJ Ravidrums, DJ Spider

Saturday, June 13

1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Knolldoll, Leyenda Ballet Folklorico, Capital Cities

Sunday, June 14

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ladler, J-Town Taiko Club, Sickick, Normani

How to get there

  • Address: 3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
  • Parking: Limited paid parking at Exposition Park and USC — Reserve here
  • Public transport: E (Expo) Line, stops Expo Park/USC and Expo/Vermont
  • Rideshare: Designated rideshare area at Vermont Ave between Exposition Blvd and DOwney Way

Los Angeles County Fan Zones

Various cities in LA County will be hosting fan zones throughout the month, including family fun zones, beer gardens, food vendors and entertainment.

Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by neighborhood

Soccer bars in Downtown LA, Hollywood and the Eastside

  • 33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood
  • Biergarten, Korea Town
  • Boomtown Brewery, Arts District
  • Casey's Irish Pub, DTLA
  • Cat & Fiddle, West Hollywood
  • Hi Tops, Los Feliz/West Hollywood
  • Lucky Strike L.A. Live, DTLA
  • Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake
  • Silver Lake United, Silver Lake
  • Wirtshaus, Hancock Park

Soccer bars in Pasadena/San Fernando Valley

  • The 35er, Pasadena
  • Best Ball, Van Nuys
  • Fox & Hounds, Studio City
  • Golden Road Brew Pub, Atwater
  • The Greyhound, Glendale
  • Kings Row, Pasadena
  • Lucky Baldwin's, Pasadena
  • Rocco's Tavern, Studio City
  • Surley Goat, Encino
  • Springbok, Van Nuys

Soccer bars on the Westside and South Bay beach cities

  • 33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood
  • Britannia Pub, Santa Monica
  • Busby's West, Santa Monica
  • Grand Casino, Culver City
  • Joxer Daly's, Culver City
  • O'Briens, Santa Monica
  • Patrick Molloys, Hermosa Beach
  • Tiny's High Dive, Santa Monica
  • Underground Pub, Hermosa Beach
  • Ye Old King's Head, Santa Monica

Soccer bars in Long Beach and South LA

  • Gallaghers, Long Beach
  • Legends, Long Beach
  • Rasselbock, Long Beach
  • Tom's Watch Bar, Inglewood/DTLA
  • Watch Me!, Long Beach

Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by national team

Bars to watch Argentina at the World Cup

  • Grand Casino, Culver City

Bars to watch England at the World Cup

  • Cat & Fiddle, Hollywood
  • Fox & Hounds, Studio City
  • Ye Olde King's Head, Santa Monica

Bars to watch Germany at the World Cup

  • Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake
  • Wirtshaus, Hancock Park

Bars to watch South Africa at the World Cup

  • Springbok, Van Nuys

Bars to watch South Korea at the World Cup

  • Biergarten, Koreatown

More World Cup news and analysis:

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