Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles: Bars, watch parties and fan hubs

The LA Memorial Coliseum will host a FIFA Fan Festival with giant screens, live music, and food from June 11-14.

Los Angeles offers multiple official World Cup fan hubs and festivals across the city throughout the tournament.

SoFi Stadium will play host to eight games during the 2026 World Cup. The vast majority of Angelinos won't be attending those games, though. Most of us will be flipping on the TV or, even better, heading out to enjoy the action with friends and family.

There is no shortage of places to take in the entirely of the World Cup and its 104 matches. There are official fan events all over the city and established soccer bars ready to handle the crowds. We've got all the information you need to check it all out.

Official World Cup fan hubs and festivals in Los Angeles

FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum

When: June 11-14

June 11-14 Where: LA Memorial Coliseum and Exposition park

LA Memorial Coliseum and Exposition park Cost: $10 (General admission tickets; Children under 12 free with reservation)

The LA Memorial Coliseum won't be hosting any games in the World Cup, but it will be the central hub for FIFA's official fan festival. The historic stadium will have giant screens broadcasting games, live music before and after those games and food experiences throughout.

Live performances throughout the opening weekend include: Los Lobos and Deorro (Thursday), Steve Aoki (Friday), Capital Cities (Saturday) and Normani (Sunday). You can find the full performance schedule here.

Date Hours Performers Thursday, June 11 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mando Fresko, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, Los Lobos, Deorro, Madds Friday, June 12 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. DJ Dense, Steve Aoki, Mackenzie Sol, Alexandra Starr, DJ Ravidrums, DJ Spider Saturday, June 13 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Knolldoll, Leyenda Ballet Folklorico, Capital Cities Sunday, June 14 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ladler, J-Town Taiko Club, Sickick, Normani

How to get there

Address: 3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037

3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Parking: Limited paid parking at Exposition Park and USC — Reserve here

Limited paid parking at Exposition Park and USC — Reserve here Public transport: E (Expo) Line, stops Expo Park/USC and Expo/Vermont

E (Expo) Line, stops Expo Park/USC and Expo/Vermont Rideshare: Designated rideshare area at Vermont Ave between Exposition Blvd and DOwney Way

Los Angeles County Fan Zones

Various cities in LA County will be hosting fan zones throughout the month, including family fun zones, beer gardens, food vendors and entertainment.

Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by neighborhood

Soccer bars in Downtown LA, Hollywood and the Eastside

33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood

Biergarten, Korea Town

Boomtown Brewery, Arts District

Casey's Irish Pub, DTLA

Cat & Fiddle, West Hollywood

Hi Tops, Los Feliz/West Hollywood

Lucky Strike L.A. Live, DTLA

Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake

Silver Lake United, Silver Lake

Wirtshaus, Hancock Park

Soccer bars in Pasadena/San Fernando Valley

The 35er, Pasadena

Best Ball, Van Nuys

Fox & Hounds, Studio City

Golden Road Brew Pub, Atwater

The Greyhound, Glendale

Kings Row, Pasadena

Lucky Baldwin's, Pasadena

Rocco's Tavern, Studio City

Surley Goat, Encino

Springbok, Van Nuys

Soccer bars on the Westside and South Bay beach cities

33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood

Britannia Pub, Santa Monica

Busby's West, Santa Monica

Grand Casino, Culver City

Joxer Daly's, Culver City

O'Briens, Santa Monica

Patrick Molloys, Hermosa Beach

Tiny's High Dive, Santa Monica

Underground Pub, Hermosa Beach

Ye Old King's Head, Santa Monica

Soccer bars in Long Beach and South LA

Gallaghers, Long Beach

Legends, Long Beach

Rasselbock, Long Beach

Tom's Watch Bar, Inglewood/DTLA

Watch Me!, Long Beach

Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by national team

Bars to watch Argentina at the World Cup

Grand Casino, Culver City

Bars to watch England at the World Cup

Cat & Fiddle, Hollywood

Fox & Hounds, Studio City

Ye Olde King's Head, Santa Monica

Bars to watch Germany at the World Cup

Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake

Wirtshaus, Hancock Park

Bars to watch South Africa at the World Cup

Springbok, Van Nuys

Bars to watch South Korea at the World Cup

Biergarten, Koreatown

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