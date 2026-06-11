Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles: Bars, watch parties and fan hubs

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Los Angeles offers multiple official World Cup fan hubs and festivals across the city throughout the tournament.
- The LA Memorial Coliseum will host a FIFA Fan Festival with giant screens, live music, and food from June 11-14.
- Various neighborhoods feature dedicated soccer bars ready to host passionate fans for every match.
SoFi Stadium will play host to eight games during the 2026 World Cup. The vast majority of Angelinos won't be attending those games, though. Most of us will be flipping on the TV or, even better, heading out to enjoy the action with friends and family.
There is no shortage of places to take in the entirely of the World Cup and its 104 matches. There are official fan events all over the city and established soccer bars ready to handle the crowds. We've got all the information you need to check it all out.
- Official World Cup fan hubs and festivals in Los Angeles
- Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by neighborhood
- Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by national team
Official World Cup fan hubs and festivals in Los Angeles
FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum
- When: June 11-14
- Where: LA Memorial Coliseum and Exposition park
- Cost: $10 (General admission tickets; Children under 12 free with reservation)
The LA Memorial Coliseum won't be hosting any games in the World Cup, but it will be the central hub for FIFA's official fan festival. The historic stadium will have giant screens broadcasting games, live music before and after those games and food experiences throughout.
Live performances throughout the opening weekend include: Los Lobos and Deorro (Thursday), Steve Aoki (Friday), Capital Cities (Saturday) and Normani (Sunday). You can find the full performance schedule here.
Date
Hours
Performers
Thursday, June 11
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mando Fresko, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, Los Lobos, Deorro, Madds
Friday, June 12
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DJ Dense, Steve Aoki, Mackenzie Sol, Alexandra Starr, DJ Ravidrums, DJ Spider
Saturday, June 13
1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Knolldoll, Leyenda Ballet Folklorico, Capital Cities
Sunday, June 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ladler, J-Town Taiko Club, Sickick, Normani
How to get there
- Address: 3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
- Parking: Limited paid parking at Exposition Park and USC — Reserve here
- Public transport: E (Expo) Line, stops Expo Park/USC and Expo/Vermont
- Rideshare: Designated rideshare area at Vermont Ave between Exposition Blvd and DOwney Way
Los Angeles County Fan Zones
Various cities in LA County will be hosting fan zones throughout the month, including family fun zones, beer gardens, food vendors and entertainment.
- The Original Farmers Market - June 18-21
- City of Downey - June 20
- Union Station - June 25-28
- Hansen Dam - July 2-5
- Magic Johnson Park - July 4
- Whittier Narrows - July 9-11
- Venice Beach - July 10-11
- Fairplex - July 14-15 and July 18-19
- West Harbor - July 14-15 and July 18-19
- Downtown Burbank - July 18-19
Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by neighborhood
Soccer bars in Downtown LA, Hollywood and the Eastside
- 33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood
- Biergarten, Korea Town
- Boomtown Brewery, Arts District
- Casey's Irish Pub, DTLA
- Cat & Fiddle, West Hollywood
- Hi Tops, Los Feliz/West Hollywood
- Lucky Strike L.A. Live, DTLA
- Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake
- Silver Lake United, Silver Lake
- Wirtshaus, Hancock Park
Soccer bars in Pasadena/San Fernando Valley
- The 35er, Pasadena
- Best Ball, Van Nuys
- Fox & Hounds, Studio City
- Golden Road Brew Pub, Atwater
- The Greyhound, Glendale
- Kings Row, Pasadena
- Lucky Baldwin's, Pasadena
- Rocco's Tavern, Studio City
- Surley Goat, Encino
- Springbok, Van Nuys
Soccer bars on the Westside and South Bay beach cities
- 33 Taps, Silver Lake/Culver City/DTLA/West Hollywood
- Britannia Pub, Santa Monica
- Busby's West, Santa Monica
- Grand Casino, Culver City
- Joxer Daly's, Culver City
- O'Briens, Santa Monica
- Patrick Molloys, Hermosa Beach
- Tiny's High Dive, Santa Monica
- Underground Pub, Hermosa Beach
- Ye Old King's Head, Santa Monica
Soccer bars in Long Beach and South LA
- Gallaghers, Long Beach
- Legends, Long Beach
- Rasselbock, Long Beach
- Tom's Watch Bar, Inglewood/DTLA
- Watch Me!, Long Beach
Best sports bars and soccer pubs to watch the World Cup in LA by national team
Bars to watch Argentina at the World Cup
- Grand Casino, Culver City
Bars to watch England at the World Cup
- Cat & Fiddle, Hollywood
- Fox & Hounds, Studio City
- Ye Olde King's Head, Santa Monica
Bars to watch Germany at the World Cup
- Red Lion Tavern, Silver Lake
- Wirtshaus, Hancock Park
Bars to watch South Africa at the World Cup
- Springbok, Van Nuys
Bars to watch South Korea at the World Cup
- Biergarten, Koreatown