Which countries already qualified for and were eliminated from the 2030 FIFA World Cup?

The debate over expanding to 64 teams adds another layer of intrigue to the global qualifying drama.

FIFA is already shaping the 2030 World Cup field well ahead of the first qualifiers in 2027.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup hasn't even been done for a week but it's never too early to start looking four years down the road to the next one. In fact, the field has already begun to be filled out and potential qualifiers whittled down.

After the success of a brand new 48-team field debuted on North American soil this summer, FIFA is considering expanding even further to a staggering 64 countries. In fact, the president of Paraguay's football association may have accidentally confirmed that plan in a social media post on Tuesday.

That means more Cabo Verdes, more Curacaos and more DR Congos to challenge the blue bloods. The entertainment value could be off the charts ... or the number of blowout matches could explode.

6 countries have already qualified for FIFA World Cup 2030

Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As FIFA officially mulls whether to move forward with expansion, at least 12.5 percent of a 48-team field has been set. The 2030 edition of the tournament will be hosted across three nations just like the 2026 competition. Portugal, Morocco and reigning champions Spain will welcome the world back for a month-plus of the beautiful game on the same Iberian battlefields of the Middle Ages.

By virtue of being host nations, the trio gain automatic admission to the tournament just as Canada, Mexico and the United States were for 2026. While that benefit was a respite for Canada, which only ended a 36-year World Cup drought in 2022, and the U.S., which failed to qualify in 2018, these three aren't in need of the quasi-hand out bid.

Each of the ensuing hosts are ranked in FIFA's Top 10 exiting the World Cup. Spain (No. 1), Morocco (No. 6) and Portugal (No. 7) all qualified for the 2026 knockout stage and advanced to at least the Round of 16.

Joining them will be Hispanic cousins in the Western hemisphere. Uruguay, Paraguay and current runners-up Argentina were also awarded auto-bids as the opening matches of the 2030 competition will be held in those countries to honor the centennial of the tournament.

The very first World Cup in 1930 took place in Uruguay and the hosts lifted the trophy on home soil after defeating Argentina 4-2 in the final. The South American confederation CONMEBOL is headquartered in Luque, Paraguay which lends itself to the reason why FIFA granted it a commemorative match.

8 countries were already eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2030

FIFA World Cup | REUTERS

World Cup qualifiers don't actually begin until the international window scheduled for September-October 2027. However, eight nations are already confirmed to not make the tournament. The only caveat is they weren't eliminated because they aren't good enough.

Vatican City, Monaco, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Palau, Nauru, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia will not play in the 2030 World Cup. The eight countries are not members of FIFA and, therefore, are not eligible to participate in sanctioned competition. Though even in an expanded 64-team format none of them would've had a chance at qualifying.

The reason these internationally recognized countries aren't FIFA members is mostly because they don't have professional soccer leagues of their own. For example, Monaco (population: 39,000) has just one major professional club and it plays in the French Ligue 1, rendering the entire country ineligible to join UEFA -- the European confederation -- and FIFA as an independent nation.

Additionally, they don't have FIFA regulation pitches let alone stadiums large enough for international matches. It would be kind of hard to fit one in Vatican City which spans a miniscule 0.17 square miles in the middle of Rome. The same goes for the island nations mentioned above.

So, unfortunately we won't get the long awaited Micronesia vs. Brazil group stage match any time soon. But instead we'll have to settle for the next World Cup darlings who will inevitably steal our hearts.

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