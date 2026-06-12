The World Cup’s hydration breaks are good, extra commercial breaks are not

The FIFA World Cup is a beloved time in the sports calendar. In point of fact, it’s the most-beloved sporting event of all time. So if you or your broadcast partners want to introduce some highly disruptive change to the TV viewing experience — say, three-minute hydration breaks in the middle of each half — it must be implemented with the utmost care and caution, or ye shall incite the wrath of hundreds of millions.

Somebody apparently forgot to tell Fox, the English-language rights holder in the United States, who cut to commercial during the hydration break and then missed a few seconds of game time airing an Adidas advertisement, causing mass hysteria and outrage. Who do they think they are disrupting my sacred viewing experience? The World Cup is not to be messed with! Where’s my pitchfork?!

Hydration breaks are good, but FIFA and Fox weren't careful with their introduction

Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci | Paul Childs-Reuters via Imagn Images

I’m here to suggest we all calm down. Hydration breaks are not unreasonable in the hot, humid and often-downright-horrible North American summer climate, especially since the global soccer calendar has been saturated to the point of basically eliminating the offseason. Players don’t get any breaks, and even after halftime and two hydration breaks in a night game in Guadalajara, South Korean and Czech players both collapsed to the grass in exhaustion. Without breaks, players’ health is needlessly at risk.

But the cynical implementation of a commercial break in the middle of a half of soccer rightly ruffled some feathers, and the shadowy implementation from FIFA and Fox was unbefitting of the once-every-four-years sports temple the world shares. We knew hydration breaks were a thing, but FIFA and Fox would not say if they would also be commercial breaks — the Athletic had reported they would allow them, but with prohibitions that the network must leave 20 seconds on either end of the advertisement within the three-minute hydration period. Fox promptly broke that “rule” (if said rule ever really existed), for reasons of naked opportunism, lack of foresight or simply a communication breakdown in the production truck. I don’t think this was a sinister conspiracy, but it looks horrendous.

Look, no American viewer should be surprised by this. Commercials in American sports are a high art, especially from Fox and its component networks. We had picture-in-picture commercials during critical at-bats of the American League Championship Series, split-screen insurance ads during free throws in the NBA, the works. We in America have surrendered our right to avoid advertisement when consuming sports. But the world’s game has not yet caved, nominally holding to two uninterrupted halves of footbal—erm, soccer; a distinctly Un-American feature. The World Cup in the USA ending this feature in the loudest way possible is perhaps the most American thing about it.

Picture-in-picture commercials during the break is an easy fix

Fans watch as Mexico plays South Africa | Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is an unimaginably simple fix I think we can all agree on: picture-in-picture advertisements during the hydration break, akin to how they were implemented to NFL RedZone this past year. There were nearly riots in the sicko-NFL-fan streets when Scott Hanson announced there would no longer be “SEVEN HOURS OF COMMERCIAL FREE FOOTBALL,” but as somehow who has watched nearly every RedZone broadcast since I was like 15 (not necessarily proud of that stat) the picture-in-picture commercials were not a big deal.

Telemundo, the Spanish-language broadcaster in the states, took the opportunity to proverbially dunk on Fox with their no-commercials-during-hydration-breaks policy, and they’re awesome for doing that. But I live in the real world and know that Fox will not give up untold gajillions in ad-revenue to appease a handful angry keyboard warriors like myself. Just do picture-in-picture during hydration breaks, but don’t even think about running them during the match itself. See? Easy.

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