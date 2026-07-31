These 3 trade packages might actually make the Lynx consider trading Napheesa Collier

The Lynx would only pull the trigger if Collier signals she will definitely leave, highlighting the risk of trading a key player from the league's best record team.

With Napheesa Collier sidelined for most of the first half of this WNBA season, the Minnesota Lynx still found a way to have the league's best record. Couple that with the fact that Collier is a free agent following this season, and there has been some chatter about the potential for a Collier trade.

First: No, Minnesota should not trade Collier. The team has a great shot to win the title this year, and Collier isn't guaranteed to leave in free agency. Unless you're 100 percent sure she intends to sign elsewhere, there is zero reason to consider a deal when you have the league's best record. But if Collier does signal that she isn't interested in a long-term contract in Minnesota, these offers might get it done. (One team you won't find below? The Golden State Valkyries, because I tried my hardest to figure out a deal that worked under the salary cap and couldn't find anything that did so while also making sense.)

Proposed Lynx-Wings trade for Napheesa Collier

We start with what I believe is the most realistic trade proposal here. The Dallas Wings need an additional player in the frontcourt, and while a center makes the most sense based on roster construction, the team could trade for Collier and attempt to run a kind of full-time small ball lineup (or it could bring Arike Ogunbowale off the bench in a sixth player role).

As for why the Lynx say yes to this, they're getting a pair of first-round picks, and while the 2027 one won't be good, you never know how the offseason will go in 2028. If Collier opted to walk and the team ends up having to trade Ogunbowale, the Wings could feasibly take a step back next season.

But more importantly, the Lynx get Alanna Smith back. Has she struggled in Dallas? Yes, big time. But Smith was Defensive Player of the Year in Minnesota last season, so I'd imagine that Cheryl Reeve would be happy to get her back in the fold if worst comes to worst and a Phee trade has to happen.

Proposed Lynx-Dream trade for Napheesa Collier

This is a weird one, but I don't hate it. The Dream obviously need some 3-point shooting on this roster, and Collier shot 40 percent from deep last season. She can slide in at the four with Naz Hillmon moving to the bench, instantly upgrading this lineup. Will Atlanta need to figure out how to share the ball between Collier, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray? Sure, but that's a good problem to have.

As for Minnesota, the team gets Brionna Jones, who has only played in three games this season but who theoretically is an uber-efficient back-to-the-basket center who plays well on both ends of the floor. She gives the team more size instead, as well as providing help to Natasha Howard.

Te-Hina Paopoa would give Minnesota a playable bench guard, someone who can shoot the ball well from deep and offer an additional backup ball-handler. We saw this team have issues when Olivia Miles was out earlier this season, and Paopao is great depth at a huge position of need.

Proposed Lynx-Mystics trade for Napheesa Collier

Let's get even weirder. The Washington Mystics have, somewhat surprisingly, found themselves in a playoff spot thanks to a really great frontcourt, but there are questions at point guard and small forward. Collier could answer the latter question, giving Washington a true superstar wing who can be the primary scoring threat for the team.

The bigger question is why Minnesota does this. Trading a perennial MVP candidate for a couple of rookies? Well, remember, this is a "Collier has a zero percent chance of returning to Minnesota" hypothetical, and it's possible that the team would value the financial flexibility they'd gain in trading Collier for some more affordable contracts.

Lauren Betts hasn't had a particularly strong season, but she was viewed as an elite back-to-the-basket center prospect coming into the year. Yes, that type of player is falling out of style, but Reeve is the kind of coach who likely values that skill set. Cotie McMahon, meanwhile, would be a valuable contributor off the bench to help the team with depth in a post-Collier world. The two future firsts don't hurt either.