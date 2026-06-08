U.S. Open qualifying live scoring: Tracking Golf's Longest Day en route to Shinnecock

The final rounds will determine who joins pre-qualified players such as Tom Kim and Graeme McDowell at the U.S. Open in two weeks.

Golf's Longest Day is one of the most thrilling days in the sport as a whole. It's the nickname for the Monday that features a bevy of U.S. Open qualifying finals, during which players who moved on from local qualifiers compete for only a handful of spots in the U.S. Open, which will be played at vaunted Shinnecock Hills in just a couple of weeks. More than 10,000 players started out in U.S. Open qualifying, and it all comes down to one Monday in early June.

There are names of pros and amateurs that golf fans are familiar with, just as there are some you probably have never heard of. But qualifying for the U.S. Open is a testament to these players' games and their resolve to endure all of the golf they have to play to get to this point, including the grueling 36 holes on Golf's Longest Day. And we're seeing which guys will now be making their way to Shinnecock as we track every score and qualfier from every site.

U.S. Open qualifying live scoring: Qualifiers at each site, notable finishes

BallenIsles Country Club (Palm Beach Gardens, FL – 4 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) T1. Giuseppe Puebla (a) -7 (F) T1. Ben Silverman -7 (Thru 14, Round 2) T3. Ryder Cowan (a) -6 (F) T3. Tyler Collet -6 (F) T3. Miles Russell -6 (F)

6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 (Thru 13, Round 2)

T7. Luke Clanton -4 (F)

T9. Matt Kuchar -3 (Thru 13, Round 2)

Ballenisles certainly isn't the most star-studded qualifying site, but it is one heavily populated by amateurs and then some journeyman-type professionals. While he's not playing, it's also worth noting that Charlie Woods is at this event, but serving as the caddie for amateur Miles Russell, who's knocking on the door of qualifying.

Kevin Roy | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Century Country Club & Golf Club of Purchase (Purchase, NY – 4 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) 1. Kevin Roy -8 (F) 2. Max Greyserman -6 (F) T3. Benjamin James -2 (F) T3. James Nicholas -2 (F)

5. Matt Jones -1 (F)

T68. Shane Bacon (a) +15 (F)

Two familiar faces on the PGA Tour in Kevin Roy and Max Greyserman made light work of what appears to be quite a difficult setup on Monday, blowing away the competition and giving themselves more than enough cushion to believe that they're going to be moving through. Unfortunately, the terrific golf writer and broadcaster Shane Bacon likely won't be moving forward, posting an 8-over round in his first 18 holes.

Del Paso Country Club (Sacramento, CA – 4 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) 1. Eric Lee (a) -6 (Thru 8, Round 2) 2. Thayer Piewe (a) -5 (Thru 1, Round 2) T3. Connor Williams (a) -4 (Thru 6, Round 2) T3. Benjamin Hong -4 (Thru 6, Round 2)

T5. Taylor Mongtomery -3 (Thru 8, Round 2)

T14. Geoff Ogilvy -1 (Thru 7, Round 2)

T45. Michael Block +2 (Thru 9, Round 2)

It's a huge field out in California, albeit one that isn't littered with star-caliber names. It doesn't look like we're going to get Michael Block back in the spotlight for the U.S. Open instead of the PGA Championship, but it is fun to see a longtime veteran like Geoff Ogilvy in the mix for a qualifying spot.

Andrew Putnam | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Emerald Valley Golf Club (Creswell, OR – 2 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) T1. Spencer Tibbits -5 (Thru 9, Round 2) T1. Greyson Leach -5 (Thru 10, Round 2)

T15. Andrew Putnam +1 (Thru 8, Round 2)

Andrew Putnam might be the biggest name trying to qualify on Monday in Oregon, and he's knocking on the door after Round 1. There's still a long way to go at Emerald Valley, though, and there are still 11 players in range of the early necessary score to qualify.

Gaston Country Club (Gastonia, NC – 5 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) T1. Jackson Ormond (a) -12 (F) T1. Carl Yuan -12 (F) T1. Cole Hammer -12 (Thru 16, Round 2) T4. Jackson Van Paris -11 (F) T4. Brandon Wu -11 (Thru 17, Round 2)

T6. Harry Higgs -8 (Thru 13, Round 2)

DNF. Webb Simpson

Some names like Cole Hammer, Carl Yuan and others have been showing up in Gastonia, where the scoring has been exceptionally low. However, the biggest storyline might be Webb Simpson coming out and shooting an even-par 70 in the first round of 18 holes and then electing to not finish. That's not exactly the best look, especially for a guy who has been given a ton of opportunities on the PGA Tour over recent years, despite his game declining.

Keith Mitchell | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Hawks Ridge Golf Club (Ball Ground, GA – 5 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) 1. Keith Mitchell -11 (Thru 15, Round 2) T2. Jack Schoenberger (a) -10 (Thru 15, Round 2) T2. Jake Peacock -9 (Thru 12, Round 2) T2. Chris Kirk -9 (Thru 9, Round 2) T5. Robbie Higgins -9 (Thru 11, Round 2) T5. Aidan Tran (a) -9 (Thru 11, Round 2) T5. Chase Kyes -9 (Thru 10, Round 2)

T8. Stephan Jaeger -8 (Thru 17, Round 2)

T19. Aldrich Potgieter -6 (Thru 12, Round 2)

A lot of notable names to keep an eye on in Georgia, but Keith Mitchell took full advantage of a getable golf course, jumping out to the lead and sitting in the catbird seat to qualify well into his second round. Meanwhile, guys like Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger and Aldrich Potgieter are all on the hunt as well.

Lakes Golf & Country Club (Westerville, OH – 4 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) 1. Davis Thompson -11 (Thru 16, Round 2) 2. Sam Udovich (a) -10 (Thru 17, Round 2) T3. J.B. Holmes -9 (F) T3. Vaughn Harber (a) -9 (F) T3. Arni Aveinsson -9 (F)

T6. Jhonattan Vegas -8 (F)

T6. Austin Eckroat -8 (F)

T15. Lucas Glover -6 (Thru 17, Round 2)

T18. Denny McCarthy -5 (F)

We love a U.S. Open qualifying leaderboard that looks a lot like this. J.B. Holmes (remember him?), Davis Thompson, Jhonny Vegas, Austin Eckroat, and so on. It's a fun little 36 holes in one of the two Ohio qualifying spots, which is one of the most popular areas for players to try and qualify from. And that's with the likes of Denny McCarthy and Lucas Glover still trying to climb into the Top 5 for a spot at Shinnecock.

Max Homa | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lambton Golf and Country Club (Canada – 6 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) T1. Alejandro Tosti -8 (F) T1. Emiliano Grillo -8 (F) 3. Marcelo Rozo -7 (Thru 15, Round 2) T4. Jordan Smith -6 (F) T4. William Mouw -6 (F) T4. Matt Wallace -6 (F) T4. John Parry -6 (F) T4. Patrick Fishburn -6 (F) T4. Max McGreevy -6 (F) T4. Seamus Power -6 (Thru 17, Round 2) T4. Adam Svensson -6 (Thru 17, Round 2) T4. Max Homa -6 (Thru 16, Round 2)

T14. Kris Ventura -4 (F)

Canada had quite the turnout, likely due to the RBC Canadian Open being played up north this week on the PGA Tour, and some big names showed up. Max Homa is knocking on the door of qualifying with a solid showing, but some fun names like Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy and Alejandro Tosti are all in great position as well.

Springfield Country Club (Springfield, OH – 5 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) T1. Neal Shipley -8 (F) T1. Zac Blair -8 (F) T3. Dylan Wu -7 (F) T3. Billy Horschel -7 (F) T5. Daniel Bennett (a) -6 (F) T5. Austin Greaser -6 (F) T5. Brandt Snedeker -6 (F) T5. Nick Hardy -6 (Thru 16, Round 2) T5. Maxwell Moldovan -6 (Thru 16, Round 2)

T10. Tony Finau -5 (F)

WD. Taylor Pendrith

Guys like Zac Blair and Neal Shipley showing out is quite fun, but the battle to try and get into the Top 5 might be the most fun thing to watch in Springfield. Having Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker (who's been white-hot of late) are all within one stroke of that on their final nine holes, creating a thrilling finish.

Michael Thorbjornsen | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Woodmont Country Club (Rockville, MD – 4 Qualifying Spots)

Position Score (Cumulative) 1. Jackson Suber -10 (F) T2. Ben Kohles -7 (Thru 15, Round 2) T2. Logan Reilly (a) -7 (Thru 15, Round 2) T4. Bryan Lee -5 (Thru 16, Round 2) T4. Jake Sollon -5 (Thru 13, Round 2)

T6. Blades Brown -4 (F)

T6. Michael Thorbjornsen -4 (Thru 16, Round 2)

Many of the bigger names in Maryland are right around the top four spots necessary to qualify. Jackson Suber has essentially run away from the rest of the field, as has Ben Kohles. But it could legitimately be shaping up for a titanic showdown of young up-and-comers with Michael Thorbjornsen and Blades Brown almost neck-and-neck for the final qualifying spot.

Other players to qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock

There were also three final qualifying sites for the U.S. Open, one in Dallas, one in the United Kingdom and one in Japan, that transpired before Golf's Longest Day. Here's a look at the players who qualified for the tournament at those sites.

Nathan Kimsey (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Rocco Repetto Taylor (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Filippo Celli (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Matthew Jordan (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Angel Hidalgo (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Niklas Norgaard (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Ugo Coussaud (Walton Heath Golf Club, England)

Peter Uihlein (Dallas Athletic Club)

Tom Kim (Dallas Athletic Club)

Cooper Dossey (Dallas Athletic Club)

Manav Shah (Dallas Athletic Club)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Dallas Athletic Club)

Jimmy Stanger (Dallas Athletic Club)

Graeme McDowell (Dallas Athletic Club)

TK Kim (Dallas Athletic Club)

Caleb Surratt (Dallas Athletic Club)

Ryuichi Oiwa (Japan)

Kaito Onishi (Japan)

Taihei Sato (Japan)

There are also alternates from every U.S. Open qualifying site as well.