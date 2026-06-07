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U.S. Women's Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and total purse at Riviera

Full U.S. Women's Open prize money breakdown with payouts by finishing position, total purse and more.
ByCody Williams|
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U.S. Women's Open
U.S. Women's Open | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

The U.S. Women's Open might be the purest test of class in women's golf. That's why all eyes were on World No. 1, Nelly Korda, entering this week with the second major championship of the season heading to famed Riviera Country Club. Though she's been dominant on the LPGA Tour this season (and many years prior) and has three majors under her belt, this had been the one that had eluded her from even contending throughout her career. Yet, she entered Sunday's final round tied for the lead and playing beautiful golf.

However, with In Gee Chun, Charley Hull, Sei Young Kim, and others all charging, she wasn't going to be handed the trophy. Nor was she going to be handed the winner's prize money from the record-high purse at this year's U.S. Women's Open. But it was Korda, who broke a gridlock atop the leaderboard with a birdie on the 17th hole on Sunday, who emerged victorious, ready to claim the winner's prize.

U.S. Women's Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Nelly Korda, the winner of the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, will receive a record-setting $2.5 million this week at Riviera for their victory. That's because the USGA is doling out a total $12.5 million purse, the largest ever in the history of this event. Those are also both substantially more than was handed out in the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship won by Korda, where she received $1.35 million from a $9 million purse.

U.S. Women's Open payout distribution by finishing position

U.S. Women's Open payout prize money purse
Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women's Open | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

U.S. Women's Open Prize Money

Winner

$2.5 million

2nd

$1.35 million

3rd

$829,547

4th

$581,535

5th

$484,363

6th

$429,478

7th

$387,191

8th

$346,775

9th

$313,844

10th

$288,272

11th

$263,075

12th

$243,241

13th

$226,651

14th

$209,188

15th

$194,219

16th

$181,745

17th

$171,766

18th

$161,787

19th

$151,807

20th

$141,828

21st

$133,221

22nd

$124,614

23rd

$116,257

24th

$108,523

25th

$101,787

26th

$96,049

27th

$91,683

28th

$87,816

29th

$84,074

30th

$80,332

31st

$76,590

32nd

$72,847

33rd

$69,105

34th

$65,737

35th

$62,993

36th

$60,249

37th

$57,629

38th

$55,134

39th

$52,640

40th

$50,145

41st

$47,650

42nd

$45,155

43rd

$42,660

44th

$40,166

45th

$37,671

46th

$35,426

47th

$33,180

48th

$31,060

49th

$29,812

50th

$28,565

51st

$27,816

52nd

$27,193

53rd

$26,694

54th

$26,444

55th

$26,195

56th

$25,945

57th

$25,696

58th

$25,446

59th

$25,197

60th

$24,947

61st

$24,698

62nd

$24,448

63rd

$24,199

The payouts at the U.S. Women's Open, as mentioned, have reached new heights. Just a few years ago, the winner received less than the runner-up will in 2026, as both the victor and second-place finisher will receive more than $1 million in prize money. Furthermore, the Top 25 finishers before ties and split prize money are taken into account will clear $100,000 for the week at Riviera.

It's also worth noting that, though 68 players made the cut, there were five amateurs who were in that group. They will not receive a payout or any prize money, which is why there are only 63 finishing positions listed for the payout distribution. However, it's worth noting that any professional in the field this week will have their week made worthwhile in terms of prize money.

Every professional who qualified for the U.S. Women's Open receives prize money

As the qualification for the U.S. Women's Open is one of the most difficult roads in the game of golf, it's not surprising that the USGA also awards prize money (or, more officially, a stipend) to every player in the field. Even the professionals who failed to make the cut and play the weekend will receive $10,000 for their efforts that allowed them to simply qualify to play this week at Riviera.

U.S. Women's Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

U.S. Women's Open payout prize money purse
Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women's Open | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 U.S. Women's Open

Maja Stark

$2.4 million

$12 million

2024 U.S. Women's Open

Yuka Saso

$2.4 million

$12 million

2023 U.S. Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz

$2 million

$11 million

2022 U.S. Women's Open

Minjee Lee

$1.8 million

$10 million

2021 U.S. Women's Open

Yuka Saso

$1 million

$5.5 million

The women's game and, as such, the U.S. Women's Open has also seen a huge influx of prize money in recent years. From 2019-21, the total purse was just $5.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. That's not chump change by any stretch of the imagination, but you can see that the purse size has now more than doubled in recent years, as has the winner's prize money.

One thing to note, though, is that the total purse increase for the 2026 U.S. Women's Open did not move the prize money for the winner all that much, with just $100,000 more being given to the winner. That's not nothing, of course, but it does feel like only a slight record-breaking winner's share in comparison to the overall increase of the purse size.

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