U.S. Women's Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and total purse at Riviera

The U.S. Women's Open might be the purest test of class in women's golf. That's why all eyes were on World No. 1, Nelly Korda, entering this week with the second major championship of the season heading to famed Riviera Country Club. Though she's been dominant on the LPGA Tour this season (and many years prior) and has three majors under her belt, this had been the one that had eluded her from even contending throughout her career. Yet, she entered Sunday's final round tied for the lead and playing beautiful golf.

However, with In Gee Chun, Charley Hull, Sei Young Kim, and others all charging, she wasn't going to be handed the trophy. Nor was she going to be handed the winner's prize money from the record-high purse at this year's U.S. Women's Open. But it was Korda, who broke a gridlock atop the leaderboard with a birdie on the 17th hole on Sunday, who emerged victorious, ready to claim the winner's prize.

U.S. Women's Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Nelly Korda, the winner of the 2026 U.S. Women's Open, will receive a record-setting $2.5 million this week at Riviera for their victory. That's because the USGA is doling out a total $12.5 million purse, the largest ever in the history of this event. Those are also both substantially more than was handed out in the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship won by Korda, where she received $1.35 million from a $9 million purse.

U.S. Women's Open payout distribution by finishing position

Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women's Open | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Finishing Position U.S. Women's Open Prize Money Winner $2.5 million 2nd $1.35 million 3rd $829,547 4th $581,535 5th $484,363 6th $429,478 7th $387,191 8th $346,775 9th $313,844 10th $288,272 11th $263,075 12th $243,241 13th $226,651 14th $209,188 15th $194,219 16th $181,745 17th $171,766 18th $161,787 19th $151,807 20th $141,828 21st $133,221 22nd $124,614 23rd $116,257 24th $108,523 25th $101,787 26th $96,049 27th $91,683 28th $87,816 29th $84,074 30th $80,332 31st $76,590 32nd $72,847 33rd $69,105 34th $65,737 35th $62,993 36th $60,249 37th $57,629 38th $55,134 39th $52,640 40th $50,145 41st $47,650 42nd $45,155 43rd $42,660 44th $40,166 45th $37,671 46th $35,426 47th $33,180 48th $31,060 49th $29,812 50th $28,565 51st $27,816 52nd $27,193 53rd $26,694 54th $26,444 55th $26,195 56th $25,945 57th $25,696 58th $25,446 59th $25,197 60th $24,947 61st $24,698 62nd $24,448 63rd $24,199

The payouts at the U.S. Women's Open, as mentioned, have reached new heights. Just a few years ago, the winner received less than the runner-up will in 2026, as both the victor and second-place finisher will receive more than $1 million in prize money. Furthermore, the Top 25 finishers before ties and split prize money are taken into account will clear $100,000 for the week at Riviera.

It's also worth noting that, though 68 players made the cut, there were five amateurs who were in that group. They will not receive a payout or any prize money, which is why there are only 63 finishing positions listed for the payout distribution. However, it's worth noting that any professional in the field this week will have their week made worthwhile in terms of prize money.

Every professional who qualified for the U.S. Women's Open receives prize money

As the qualification for the U.S. Women's Open is one of the most difficult roads in the game of golf, it's not surprising that the USGA also awards prize money (or, more officially, a stipend) to every player in the field. Even the professionals who failed to make the cut and play the weekend will receive $10,000 for their efforts that allowed them to simply qualify to play this week at Riviera.

U.S. Women's Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women's Open | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 U.S. Women's Open Maja Stark $2.4 million $12 million 2024 U.S. Women's Open Yuka Saso $2.4 million $12 million 2023 U.S. Women's Open Allisen Corpuz $2 million $11 million 2022 U.S. Women's Open Minjee Lee $1.8 million $10 million 2021 U.S. Women's Open Yuka Saso $1 million $5.5 million

The women's game and, as such, the U.S. Women's Open has also seen a huge influx of prize money in recent years. From 2019-21, the total purse was just $5.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. That's not chump change by any stretch of the imagination, but you can see that the purse size has now more than doubled in recent years, as has the winner's prize money.

One thing to note, though, is that the total purse increase for the 2026 U.S. Women's Open did not move the prize money for the winner all that much, with just $100,000 more being given to the winner. That's not nothing, of course, but it does feel like only a slight record-breaking winner's share in comparison to the overall increase of the purse size.