In today's USMNT news and rumors, Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Christian Pulisic's comments, Southampton is interested in FC Köln striker Damion Downs and United States U20 keeper Julian Eyestone set for Brentford FC.

Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Christian Pulisic's comments

Christian Pulisic finally explained why he was not on the USMNT roster this summer. The AC Milan forward said he wanted to play against Türkiye and Switzerland but still miss the Gold Cup. However, Mauricio Pochettino denied his request.

Pochettino was then asked about this in a press conference quoted on ESPN, amongst others. The USMNT head coach said, "Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate the plan.

"The most important thing is that we explain why we decided not to include him in the two friendly games. And then if you have some problems, no, that is not my problem to understand. When I signed my contract in the federation, I am the head coach. I am not a mannequin."

After disappointing results against the two European teams, the USMNT beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in their opening Gold Cup match. You can see why Pochettino wanted just one roster for this summer, in preparation for this tournament. However, if you were thinking long-term of the World Cup next year, then it might have been beneficial to have had Pulisic available against Türkiye and Switzerland.

There has been much talk from USMNT players about the culture that they are building. Pochettino is the head coach, and he has stamped his authority with these comments. The Argentine has said that even the country's biggest soccer star is not above anyone else on the team.

Southampton are interested in FC Köln striker Damion Downs

Damion Downs made his USMNT debut as a substitute in the USMNT's 4-0 defeat against Switzerland. However, the striker missed out on the Trinidad and Tobago match due to illness. Downs' form for this club in Germany, could earn him a move to English soccer.

The Sky reporter, Florian Plettenberg, posted on X: "Southampton are seriously considering a transfer for Damion Downs among other candidates! The 20 y/o talented striker is currently with the USMNT.

"He has one year left on his contract with 1. FC Köln. Discussions are ongoing about a potential transfer fee of around €5m. Effzeh want to keep him and would prefer to extend his contract. No decision yet on the player’s side. Downs has several options."

Downs scored 10 goals, with five assists, in 29 games in Bundesliga 2 last season. This helped Köln win the division and earn promotion. Southampton have just been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship. Therefore, Downs would be continuing in second-tier soccer if he were to move to the Saints.

The Championship is still a very strong division, and two of the USMNT's current roster were playing in it last season, Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson. Wright made it into the playoffs with Coventry City, whilst Aaronson won the division with Leeds United. Southampton will be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League under their new manager, Will Still.

United States U20 keeper Julian Eyestone set for Brentford FC

Julian Eyestone played for North Texas Soccer Club (FC Dallas' reserve team) in MLS Next Pro before joining Brentford. He has represented the Bees at the U21 level. However, the goalkeeper has been on the first team bench in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and an EFL Cup match against Newcastle United.

The American is being rewarded for his progress at Brentford. Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X: "Brentford agree new deal for 19 year old goalkeeper Julian Eyestone, set to be a first team player next season. Understand it will be a contract valid until June 2031 while he’s on course to represent the USYNT at the U20 WC in September."

It remains to be seen how much of a part Eyestone will play for Brentford going forward. Especially as we do not know who their manager will be with Thomas Frank leaving the club for Tottenham Hotspur.