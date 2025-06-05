USMNT news and rumors roundup for June 5: Mauricio Pochettino's side suffer another injury blow, and more

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen returns to Colorado due to a knee injury

The USMNT roster for this summer was already missing many top players due to the Club World Cup, injuries and tiredness. Folarin Balogun recently had to drop out because of an ankle problem, but now Mauricio Pochettino's side has suffered another injury blow.

On the USMNT's official X account, it was announced that "Goalkeeper Zack Steffen suffered an injury to his knee in training camp and has returned to Colorado for further examination."

Pochettino recently had Chris Brady replace Patrick Schulte on his roster due to injury. Now, with Steffen injured, the Stars and Stripes has just Matt Turner, Matt Freese, and Brady. Many expected Steffen to be the starting keeper due to his form for the Colorado Rapids, whilst Turner struggled for game time at Crystal Palace last season.

Freese and Brady are both uncapped, so the USMNT will hope Turner stays fit. In the last campaign, he may have only played in certain cup games for Palace on loan from Nottingham Forest. However, Turner is still a very experienced keeper who has represented the Stars and Stripes on 51 occasions.

Mathis Albert is to be a part of Dortmund's Club World Cup roster

Mathis Albert, who has represented the United States up to the U17 level, has recently committed his future at the club level to Borussia Dortmund. The 16-year-old, despite being linked with Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. This is a wise move from the young American as Dortmund has a track record of giving young players from the U.S. a chance, including Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

Last season, Albert scored 10 goals, with six assists in 30 games for Dortmund's U19 team. The winger could get a chance with their senior side soon. According to GOAL, "Albert will be part of Borussia Dortmund's squad for the Club World Cup this summer."

Dortmund are in Group F with Fluminense, and the Brazilians will be tough opponents. However, also in their group are the Korean side Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. Niko Kovač's side will be expected to beat these teams, so we could see Albert make a substitute appearance in one of these matches.

Left-back Antonee Robinson could still leave Fulham this summer

Antonee Robinson has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons. In the last campaign, he registered 10 assists in 36 matches. However, his club, Fulham, failed to qualify for any form of European soccer.

The USMNT player has been rumored to be on Liverpool's radar. However, a transfer to the English champions is now unlikely due to AFC Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez being set to join Arne Slot's side. Robinson also had to undergo knee surgery recently, but Fulham did express that it was not a serious operation.

Despite this, Fox Sports has reported that "the expectation remains that Robinson will leave Fulham for a Champions League-level club this summer." Fox did not mention any teams by name, but one could suspect that Newcastle United might be an interested team.

Robinson has been linked with Newcastle in the past, and they will need to bolster their roster ahead of a campaign back in the Champions League. Eddie Howe would also want to add competition to his current left-back, Lewis Hall, who missed a large part of last season due to an ankle injury.