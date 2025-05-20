USMNT news and rumors roundup for May 20: Real Sociedad could rescue Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund nightmare

Gio Reyna could join Real Sociedad

Gio Reyna played just 11 minutes of Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel on the final day of the Bundesliga season. This was just Reyna's second appearance in Dortmund's last 10 league matches. Therefore, Reyna may have played his last game for the Black and Yellow at the Signal Iduna Park, as it would be wise for him to leave in search of regular game time.

Reyna has been linked with Rangers and Los Angeles FC in recent months. Both teams would offer Reyna a spot on their first teams. However, moving to the Scottish Premiership or MLS would be seen as a big step down for the USMNT midfielder. Reyna does not appear short of suitors, including one from La Liga.

According to Patrick Berger via BVB Newsblog, "Real Sociedad are interested in Gio Reyna." Sociedad have been linked with Reyna in the past, but this summer could finally be the time for the American to join the Spanish side.

Sociedad have a history of developing players, including Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian was on loan at the White and Blues from Real Madrid before he joined his current club, Arsenal. Sociedad are currently 11th in La Liga, so they will be without European soccer next season. Nevertheless, playing regularly for Sociedad will be better for Reyna than being on the bench at a Champions League club.

Christian Pulisic stalls signing new deal

Christian Pulisic has finally found a club to settle at in AC Milan after a difficult period with Chelsea. However, Milan is in a very poor period of their history. They were beaten by Bologna in the Coppa Italia final and are ninth in Serie A with no hope of qualifying for Europe. Milan's predicament has led to Pulisic being reluctant to commit to the club.

The Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed on X (translated from Italian), "they got to discussing the contract, figures and numbers, then the boy asked for time because before signing he wants to understand the various evolutions at a sporting level."

Pulisic has been linked with returning to the Premier League since he has been at Milan. Liverpool and West Ham United were reportedly interested in the USMNT star. Perhaps a move back to English soccer could be on the cards for Pulisic.

William Yarbrough is set to join Inter Miami

Inter Miami have required a new goalkeeper since Drake Callender started suffering groin problems this season. Oscar Ustari has filled in for Callender, but the Argentine has made many errors. The Herons are set to sign a former USMNT keeper to strengthen their side.

Soy Fiera has reported (translated from Spanish), "William Yarbrough will join Inter Miami after Drake Callender successfully underwent sports hernia surgery."

Yarbrough has three caps for the USMNT, but they came back in 2015 and 2016. He is now 36 and has been without a club since leaving the San Jose Earthquakes at the end of last season. Yarbrough also played in MLS for the Colorado Rapids. However, his greatest achievement was winning the Liga MX Apertura and Clausura with Club León.