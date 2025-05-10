USMNT news and rumors roundup for May. 10: Tottenham to take up option to sign Johnny Cardoso and more

The USMNT continues to shape up for hosting the 2026 World Cup. Let's dive into the latest rumors surrounding team members, the team itself and more with what could be happening leading up to the massive tournament in North America.

Tottenham Hotspur to sign Johnny Cardoso

Tottenham Hotspur have had the option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis for £21 million this summer as part of the deal when selling Giovani Lo Celso back to the La Liga side. The USMNT midfielder has been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth, Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Spurs are set to take up the option of buying Johnny.

GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Tottenham Hotspur are on course to trigger their opportunity to purchase Johnny Cardoso during the summer transfer window as influential figures at Hotspur Way are adamant that the Real Betis star's value has already risen since they initially agreed a deal less than 12 months ago."

The move to Tottenham could be good for Johnny, provided that Spurs beat Manchester United in the Europa League final and qualify for the Champions League. However, we do not know who the North London side's manager will be next season, with Ange Postecoglou set to depart even with European success.

Moving to the Premier League from La Liga will also be a step up for Johnny. If he performs well in English soccer's top flight, it will increase his chances of starting for the USMNT. This is a crucial time to impress Mauricio Pochettino, as the United States will co-host the World Cup next year.

Real Betis still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season as they currently sit sixth in La Liga. They also have a European final of their own to focus on. Manuel Pellegrini's team will face Chelsea in the final of the Europa Conference League.

Jonathan Klinsmann wants to play for the USMNT

Jonathan Klinsmann — who is the son of former USMNT head coach Jurgen — has represented the USMNT up to the U23 level. However, his last appearance for them was back in 2019. His father has revealed that the goalkeeper has the ambition of playing for the USMNT at the senior level.

Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast, Jurgen said, "Some Serie A teams have him on the radar. His dream is to get back into the U.S. Men’s National Team picture."

Jonathan played for the Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS and is now in Serie B with Cesena. The Serie A teams' names were not mentioned by Jurgen, but playing at the highest level of Italian soccer will be a way to get noticed by Mauricio Pochettino. The USMNT currently have Matt Turner as their first-choice keeper. However, he has only played in cup matches for Crystal Palace this season.

Folarin Balogun has suffered another injury

Folarin Balogun has endured a frustrating season with AS Monaco due to injury. He has missed much of the campaign due to a shoulder problem. This has meant that the USMNT striker has played just 13 Ligue 1 games and scored just four goals. Unfortunately, Balogun could be set to miss more matches.

According to L'Equipe (translated from French), "Monaco will likely be without Folarin Balogun for their home game against Lyon this Saturday. The American international striker suffered an ankle injury during training on Friday."

If Balogun continues to miss more games, then it will be a huge blow to his chances of playing for the USMNT. Other forward options such as Josh Sargent and Haji Wright have had great seasons in the Championship. Whilst Patrick Agyemang and Brian White continue to impress in MLS. There is also Ricardo Pepi, who starred up front for PSV Eindhoven this campaign before suffering a knee injury. Balogun is yet to play for the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino due to his injuries.