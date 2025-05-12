West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Man United?

If someone said before the season had started that West Ham United would beat Manchester United in May to go above not just them but Tottenham Hotspur as well, then you would have thought the Hammers were challenging for at least a Europa League place. However, Graham Potter's side's 2-0 win over United moved them into 15th place in the Premier League.

It has been a challenging season for West Ham with Potter replacing Julen Lopetegui mid-way through the campaign. There has not been a huge improvement since Potter took over, but this result is something to build on. The manager needs time to stamp his authority on the side, so the upcoming off-season and pre-season will be crucial for him.

Man United–West Ham Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alphonse Areola (GK): 8

Areola was alert to save in-form Mason Mount's effort. The goalkeeper produced two great saves to deny Rasmus Hojlund. He was also equal to Harry Maguire's header.

Dinos Mavropanos (CB): 6

Mavropanos was solid, and he was replaced by Jean-Clair Todibo late in the match.

Max Kilman (CB): 6

Kilman kept West Ham's defence in check but did have challenging moments against Amad Diallo.

Aaron Cresswell (CB): 6

Cresswell was playing his first game for West Ham since it was announced that he would be leaving the club after 11 years of service. The long-serving Hammer got forward often and linked up well with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Cresswell could have done better in his one-on-one defending against Diallo, though.

Midfielders

Vladimír Coufal (RM): 6

Coufal kept the ball very well, but most of West Ham's successful attacks came from the other flank. The Czech defender did lose Alejandro Garnacho on a couple of occasions. Coufal is another player who will leave the London Stadium at the end of the campaign. Emerson came on for Coufal in the 83rd minute.

Guido Rodriguez (CM): 5

Expectations were high for Rodriguez when he joined West Ham, as he is a World Cup winner. However, he has endured a very disappointing campaign. The Argentine let United players get past him on too many occasions and was replaced by the much more solid Edson Alvarez after 64 minutes.

James Ward-Prowse (CM): 7

Ward-Prowse was always in space and was able to set the tempo of the game with his excellent passing. The midfielder pressed well and had a chance to make it three for West Ham late on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (LM): 8

Wan-Bissaka was very effective playing on the left-hand side for this game. He performed with a point to prove against his former club. Wan-Bissaka cut inside often and was involved in the build-up to Tomas Soucek's opener. The ex-Red Devil's pressing was excellent, and he smartly set up Jarrod Bowen's goal.

Forwards

Tomas Soucek (CAM): 8

Soucek relished playing in a more advanced role and back-heeled in Mohamed Kudus' cross to give West Ham the lead. He filled in well for Lucas Paqueta, who was left on the bench.

Jarrod Bowen (CF): 7

The West Ham captain sealed the victory with a tap-in from Wan-Bissaka's squared pass. Niclas Fullkrug replaced Bowen in the 74th minute.

Mohammed Kudus (CF): 8

Kudus linked up very well with his teammates and brought others into play. It was his cross that set up Soucek's goal. The Ghanaian was always ready to run at his opponents and was instrumental in Bowen's goal. Carlos Soler came on for Kudus in the second half to help protect their advantage.

Substitutes

Edson Alvarez, 7/10

Niclas Fullkrug, 6/10

Carlos Soler, 6/10

Jean-Clair Todibo, N/A