Why are there no WNBA games today, Monday, June 29?

If you were looking for some more thrilling WNBA hoops to watch tonight, you might be disappointed to hear there's nothing on the schedule. Or maybe you filled your weekend with the marathon of games that were happening and are a little happy to have the night off. Either way, there's no WNBA action tonight and here's why.

The league has a big night coming up tomorrow. On Tuesday, June 30, the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty will take place. The Commissioner's Cup is the WNBA's in-season tournament. Earlier this month, each team faced off against the other teams in their conference one time. The teams from each conference with the best record through Cup play, the Liberty and the Aces, will now compete for the ultimate crown. The game will tip off tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on Prime Video.

A league-wide break

So, because when creating the schedule, the league didn't know which two teams would be competing during this Tuesday night Cup battle, they left the schedule empty for the day before and the day after. This allows the Liberty and the Aces to get ready for the game, including traveling and getting back home in a reasonable time. This means there are no games today or on Wednesday, July 1.

This league-wide break also provides a much-needed breather for the other 13 teams in the league as well. There has been at least one WNBA game on the schedule every night for the last 33 days straight. Just this weekend, we saw a couple of teams that looked like they could use this break. The Atlanta Dream faced the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night, then traveled to Seattle to take on the Storm less than 24 hours later. They lost both games, so this gap is a great chance to regroup. The Washington Mystics and Portland Fire had a marathon of a game on Sunday, as they went into four overtimes — the second game in league history to ever do so. So, as you can imagine, all of those players are probably exhausted and spending the next few days in the recovery room.

While it might be shorter than normal, there are still plenty of games to look forward to this week. Here's the WNBA schedule for the rest of this week.

WNBA Games through the rest of the week

MATCHUP DATE/TIME HOW TO WATCH Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury Thursday, July 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET ION Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces Friday, July 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET ION Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream Saturday, July 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET CBS/Paramount+ Portland Fire at Seattle Storm Saturday, July 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET League Pass

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