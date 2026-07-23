Why are there no WNBA games today: Thursday, July 23?

The WNBA is currently on its annual All-Star break following a busy day of six games yesterday.

If you tried keeping up with all the action around the WNBA yesterday, chances are you've woken up a bit exhausted. Yesterday's schedule contained six matchups, starting in the afternoon and continuing until late into the night. If you're looking for even more WNBA action today, you'll be disappointed to hear that there's nothing on deck.

You'll also be disappointed to hear that there aren't any regular-season WNBA games until next Tuesday, July 28. Here's why we're hoopless and what you can tune in to in the meantime.

League-wide All-Star break

In case you've missed it, the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is this weekend, Saturday, July 25 — meaning the league is on its annual All-Star break. Today's empty schedule gives the All-Star players, participants and coaches a day to travel to Chicago before all the entertainment and scheduled activities kick off tomorrow. Over the next few days, you'll likely see some players use this as vacation time to hang out with friends or family, while others are in Chicago enjoying all the All-Star festivities.

Whether the players are competing in the All-Star competitions or they're using this time for themselves, this break is much needed. We're officially at the midpoint of the season, which means it's crunch time for teams looking to either make their playoff push or set themselves up for success in the postseason.

For example, the Dallas Wings have played three games over the last four days. While Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard will both be starting on their All-Star teams this Saturday and Azzi Fudd will be competing in the 3-Point Contest, I'm sure the rest of the team has to be thrilled to spend some time off the basketball court.

WNBA All-Star schedule

If you're looking to tune in to all the happenings during All-Star Weekend, look no further. Here's the full schedule of everything going down in Chicago.

ALL-STAR EVENT DATE + TIME HOW TO WATCH WNBA State Farm 3-point Shooting Contest and Kia Shooting Stars Friday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN 2026 WNBA All-Star Game Saturday, July 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET ABC

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