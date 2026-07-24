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WNBA 3-Point Contest: Participants, records, prize money and full list of winners

The best shooters in the league go head-to-head tonight. Who will join the list of 3-Point champions?
ByEmmy Spersrud|
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Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey
Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The WNBA 3-Point Contest takes place tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN, featuring the league's top shooters going head-to-head.
  • This year's event promises potential record-breaking performances, as none of the participants have ever won before.
  • The updated prize pool offers $40,000 to the winner, with significant payouts also available for second and third place.

The WNBA All-Star Game is fun and all, but every year, there are countless eyes glued to the league's 3-Point Contest that takes place the day before. All of the league's best shooters, the ones who are launching it from half-court every night, will go head-to-head.

The contest will take place tonight, Friday, July 24, at 8:00 p.m and you can tune in on ESPN. If we're lucky, we might see a record or two broken this weekend. If that ends up being the case, here's a quick refresher of everything you need to know about past 3-point contests.

WNBA 3-Point Contest history and records

If you've been a fan of the W for a while, you'll likely remember the years when Chicago's Allie Quigley was nearly untouchable when it came to 3-point contests. Throughout her career, she competed in five and won four of them — 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022 — making her the player with the most career wins. Honestly, we might never see this record broken. Sabrina Ionescu is closest behind Quigley with two wins. However, Ionescu will not compete this year. In fact, we'll be getting an entirely new winner, as none of this year's participants have won before — maybe this is just the starting point for one of them to break Quigley's record.

Speaking of Sabrina Ionescu, she holds the record for most points scored in a 3-point contest. This also isn't just the WNBA record but extends to the NBA as well. When the contest first hit the league, the total possible points was 30. In 2017, it increased to 34, and since 2021, the target number has been 40. In 2023, Ionescu scored 37 out of 40 points — claiming her spot in the WNBA and NBA history books.

Stephen Curry previously held the record with a score of 31 out of 40 in 2021. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have also put up 31-out-of-40 performances in 2023 and 2025, respectively. But no one has been able to pass Ionescu — maybe tonight will be the day.

Every winner of the WNBA 3-Point Contest

*The league began holding 3-point contests in 2006, but has taken a couple of breaks. Now, they've taken place at every All-Star since 2017.*

YEAR

WINNER

WNBA TEAM

FINAL SCORE

2006

Dawn Staley

Houston Comets

17/30

2007

Laurie Koehn

Washington Mystics

25/30

2009

Becky Hammon

San Antonio Silver Stars

16/30

2010

Katie Douglas

Indiana Fever

23/30

2017

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

27/34

2018

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

29/34

2019

Shekinna Stricklen

Connecticut Sun

23/34

2021

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

28/40

2022

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

30/40

2023

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

37/40

2024

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

22/40

2025

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

30/40

This year's 3-Point Contest participants

PARTICIPANT

3PM THIS SEASON

3P% THIS SEASON

Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

53

38.7%

Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

82

39.2%

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

79

35.4%

Natisha Hiedeman, Seattle Storm

58

34.3%

Janelle Salaün, Golden State Valkyries

67

39.4%

Bridget Carleton, Portland Fire

67

37.4%

WNBA 3-Point Contest prize money

Additionally, the prize pool for this year's WNBA 3-Point Contest has increased. The champion will receive $40,000, while second place will get $30,000 and third place will receive $15,000.

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