We're in for another full night of WNBA hoops this Monday. The schedule kicks off with a face-off between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun — two teams who have shown potential recently and are desperately seeking a win.

The other three games each feature a team in the top half of the standings, either looking to keep themselves from dropping lower or further cement themselves as legitimate threats. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's WNBA games.

WNBA games for Monday, June 22

MATCHUP TIME CHANNEL Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun 7:00 p.m. ET League Pass Toronto Tempo at Atlanta Dream 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever 8:00 p.m. ET USA Network Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While this might look like the worst matchup on deck tonight, I'm here to tell you it won't be. Both of these teams are coming off frustrating performances. The Connecticut Sun held a 16-point lead over the Toronto Tempo in their most recent matchup before losing 101-97. The Chicago Sky most recently held a 14-point lead over the Dallas Wings before collapsing in the fourth quarter, losing 93-92. The Sun are on a seven-game losing streak, most of which ended in single-digit deficits. The Sky are looking to bounce back from a five-game losing streak of their own.

The last game that Chicago won was actually its first matchup against Connecticut on June 5, with a final score of 85-80. In that game, we saw big performances from stars like Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins. I'd expect the same tonight — but a few more stars have emerged in the time between these games. Chicago's rookie Sydney Taylor has found herself a spot in the starting lineup, averaging 24.0 points per game over the Sky's last three matchups — she recorded only 4 points in 13 minutes during the first game against Connecticut. Gabriela Jaquez, another Sky rookie starter, was unavailable in the first matchup, but her presence could be crucial for Chicago tonight.

Aaliyah Edwards was also injured the last time these two teams faced off. She's had a slow past couple of games, but could play a big role in slowing down Chicago's frontcourt. Leila Lacän will likely be the difference maker for Connecticut tonight. In the first matchup, she recorded only 3 points. She has stepped things up recently, averaging 15.5 points over the last four games — she'll need to channel that energy tonight.

Toronto Tempo at Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guards Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

These two squads faced off just over a week ago when the Dream handed the Tempo a 102-77 loss. Toronto will be looking to pull off a much better performance tonight — but it will be difficult. Atlanta should be feeling confident as it's coming off back-to-back wins over the Indiana Fever, while the Tempo have taken some hits recently.

Toronto's leading scorer, Brittney Sykes, went down with a foot injury last week, so they'll be without her tonight. In their latest win, over Connecticut, Marina Mabrey had to pick up most of the weight when it came to the guard position. She scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, willing her team to a comeback victory. Truthfully, she'll need to be selfish tonight against Atlanta. If the other Tempo guards aren't getting things going, expect Mabrey to take over.

When it comes to the frontcourt, Isabelle Harrison needs to stay in this game for Toronto. During the last matchup, she and Angel Reese were chirping back and forth from the very beginning. Harrison seemingly let her emotions get the best of her, as she was ejected in the third quarter after a hard foul on Reese. She was the Tempo's leading scorer with 17 points. Tonight, they will need her presence in the paint.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This could be a very entertaining matchup. The Fever are looking to rally themselves back into the winning column after back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury are coming off a dominant 93-73 win over the Seattle Storm, snapping their four-game losing streak.

The one thing Indiana can't do tonight is go in feeling cocky. It would be a mistake to say, "Oh, this is an easy bounce-back game against the fourth-worst team in the league." No team with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper at the helm can be counted out. And while those are the Mercury's stars, their supporting cast was a big reason why they beat Seattle the other night. Noemie Brochant and Valeriane Ayayi both put up 15+ point performances, with Brochant recording 10 assists to Ayayi's 10 rebounds. Phoenix will be looking for another 'full-team' type performance tonight.

Of course, we can likely expect Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell to be the driving force behind Indiana tonight — the Mercury will have to work hard to stop them, especially as they're coming off two losses.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm guard Natisha Hiedeman | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm are on the longest active losing streak in the WNBA at 10 games. This is either an opportunity to turn things around or a game that could leave them at the very bottom of the standings. They have the pieces to make things work; they seem to need more time to mesh together — it might not be this year, but this Seattle team could be dangerous in a couple of years. But the Dallas Wings are dangerous right now.

Expect the Wings to start this game on the right foot. They had a pretty poor performance through three quarters against the Chicago Sky. They had to put up 36 points in the fourth quarter to overcome the 14-point deficit they found themselves in. If they can correct those mistakes quickly, they'll likely leave Seattle with a win. They already defeated the Storm once this season, by a 23-point margin.

For the Storm to get their biggest win of the season, their young frontcourt will need to slow down Jessica Shepard. With Ezi Magbegor injured, Seattle primarily relies on second-year player Dominique Malonga and rookie Awa Fam to hold things down in the paint. They've both had some incredibly productive games this season — is tonight the night they both go off and prove just how good they are?

The Storm's leader, Natisha Hiedeman, has been pretty consistent in putting up 15+ point performances for her squad. If she and players like Flau'Jae Johnson and Zia Cooke can get going, specifically from 3-point land, they could cause some trouble for the Dallas guards.

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