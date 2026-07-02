WNBA games today: Dream are desperate to break their losing streak

The WNBA schedule this week has been a bit short due to the Commissioner's Cup, giving the players a much-needed break. But regular-season play returns tonight with three matchups. A couple of teams are looking to bounce back after some ugly losses, while others are trying to keep building with hopes of saving their season.

From Dallas and Atlanta having to prove themselves as real contenders to a late-night bottom-of-the-standings West Coast thriller, tonight's WNBA schedule is intriguing.

WNBA games for Thursday, July 2

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics 7:30 p.m. ET League Pass Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun 8:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury 10:00 p.m. ET League Pass

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Dream are entering tonight's matchup on a three-game losing streak. This hasn't caused them to fall too far in the standings yet, but there's no doubt they want to get things back on track and tonight is the perfect opportunity. In early June, these two squads faced off and the Dream walked away with a dominant 109-77 win. They shot incredibly well — 48 percent from the floor and 52 percent from beyond the arc, draining 13 3-pointers. Their luck has not been as favorable recently. Over their most recent losses, they've shot only 25.4 percent from 3-point land.

The Mystics have one of the better defensive ratings in the league; they average the second-most rebounds per game. This is mostly because of their incredibly dominant frontcourt of Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen. In the first matchup between these squads, Angel Reese dominated the paint, recording 18 points and 17 rebounds. The interior play mixed with the perimeter shooting was what allowed the Dream to win the first matchup by such a large margin. With Atlanta's 3-point shooting down right now, the Mystics might be able to take advantage by forcing paint play. It will help the Dream a lot if Rhyne Howard, who averages the second-most made 3-pointers per game, can get going.

Sonia Citron is currently listed as questionable. She averages 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Her absence would be a big blow to the Mystics.

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Wings have dropped two straight games and are looking for a comeback performance tonight. On paper, this looks like an easy win for the Wings. The Connecticut Sun have the second-worst net rating across the league, averaging the lowest number of points per game. Dallas allows its opponents to put up the fifth-fewest points per game.

With all that being said, the Sun might be coming in with a bit of confidence after winning their last two games — their first back-to-back wins of the season. In their most recent matchup against Washington, five players scored in double digits. They also recorded 12 steals as a team. Connecticut will need this type of performance again if they want to extend their winning streak. They will need to shut down at least one of Dallas' most dominant stars — Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard. Bueckers averages 19.9 points and 5.9 assists per game to Shepard's 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

This game will be played in Hartford, Connecticut and will mark Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's first game back in the state as teammates. And if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that those two know how to win in Connecticut.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This West Coast battle between two bottom-half teams might end up being the most entertaining of the night. The Mercury are the favorite to win this one, but I wouldn't be so sure. Seattle is coming off two pretty big wins, where they looked the best they've looked all season. We knew it would take some time for these young pieces to figure things out and begin to mesh — the time has seemingly come. In each win, all five starting Storm players scored in double digits. Their rebounding has been dominant, thanks to Dominique Malonga and rookie Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson has also been an elite scorer over their last two matchups, recording 20+ points in each. Malonga and Awa Fam have quickly become a dangerous frontcourt duo. It could get more dangerous tonight as Ezi Magbegor is listed as probable and could make her season debut.

The Mercury have history on their side, though. They've won both matchups against the Storm this season, once in early June and the second just a couple of weeks ago. While the first matchup was decided by a four-point margin, the second was a fairly dominant 93-73 win. The Mercury simply shot better, rebounded more and shared the basketball. Tonight, they'll be looking to have a similar performance. Alyssa Thomas will also make her return to the lineup after serving her one-game suspension in the last game; this will definitely help the Mercury when it comes to facilitating.

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