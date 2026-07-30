WNBA games today: Picks, predictions as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart rekindle rivalry

Tonight, the WNBA schedule gives us a rematch of the high-stakes rivalry between the Liberty and Aces. Las Vegas gets a chance to avenge their Commissioner's Cup loss, and New York is looking to build momentum after the break. Both need a win today to help their record in the standings as they look forward to the playoffs.

The other games have much lower stakes, but still feature star and emerging players. Fans will get to see the Olivia Miles and Napheesa Collier duo for the third time this season, this time against the Tempo. While Sydney Taylor of the Sky continues to make her case as one of the top rookies in the league when they take on the Sun.

WNBA schedule for July 30

Matchup Time (ET) How to watch Lynx vs. Tempo 8:00 p.m. Prime Video Sun vs. Sky 10:00 p.m. League Pass Liberty vs. Aces 10:00 p.m. Prime Video

Minnesota Lynx vs. Toronto Tempo

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: These teams have already faced off this week and the Lynx won 100-93. Napheesa Collier seems to be slowly getting her minutes up as she recovers. She played 25 minutes and scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists. The Tempo's downfall was their 17 turnovers and their 3-point percentage. Minnesota was 14-for-25 from the 3-point line compared to Toronto's 13-for-35. Marina Mabrey can carry the offensive load, but she'll need help on defense to win the game.

Stat to watch: Antonia Delaere came off the bench and went off in the limited minutes she played in the last game for the Lynx. In nine minutes, she scored 12 points, going 4-for-5 from the 3.

Injury Report:

Lynx: Emma Cechova (Out)

Emma Cechova (Out) Tempo: Isabelle Harrison (Questionable), Nyara Sabally (Questionable), Brittney Sykes (Out)

Prediction: Minnesota will win against the Tempo again, extending their winning streak to nine.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: This is Chicago's first game after the break and the Sun have already lost one. These teams are basically at the bottom of the barrel in the standings, as they're No. 13 and No. 14. There isn't much on the line here besides saving themselves further embarassment. In the Sun's recent loss against the Mystics, they struggled with their rebounding on both ends of the floor. The Sky will want to exploit that again with center Kamilla Cardoso.

Stat to watch: Rookie Sydney Taylor is averaging 21 points a game through her last five games. With two key guards out with injuries, expect her to take more shots.

Injury Report:

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards (Probable), Brittney Griner (Out)

Aaliyah Edwards (Probable), Brittney Griner (Out) Sky: DiJonai Carrington (Questionable), Sylar Diggins (Out), Azurá Stevens (Out)

Prediction: It can be a toss up, but Chicago will take it, powered by a Taylor 20+ point performance.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What you need to know: The last time these two matched up was in the Commissioner's Cup, when the Liberty walked away with the prize. However, MVP A'ja Wilson didn't play in that game due to an injury. Still, when it comes to the regular season, these two teams always battle it out and New York has the upper hand.

Since 2024, the Liberty have won the regular season battles, 6-2. They are also on a three-game streak after a slump. They've been looking like they're out of the slump after Sabrina Ionescu has been putting together solid performances. The Aces haven't been able to go on any long winning streaks and they haven't won against a top team in a while, but they will surely want to win in front of their home crowd.

Stat to watch: In July, Ionescu has been averaging 21.6 points, five assists and four rebounds per game. If she's able to put up similar numbers against a top team tonight, the Liberty should get the win.

Injury Report:

Liberty: Marine Johannes (Questionable), Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out)

Marine Johannes (Questionable), Leonie Fiebich (Out), Satou Sabally (Out) Aces: NaLyssa Smith (Questionable),Kierstan Bell (Out), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (Out)

Prediction: The Aces will get revenge on the Liberty and secure the win, solidifying their second-place spot in the standings.

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