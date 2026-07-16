WNBA games today: Wings-Liberty postponed, Fire-Mystics fighting to stay in the playoff picture

We're approaching the halfway point of this WNBA season. While the top of the standings is only getting closer, the playoff picture is also heating up. Tonight's lineup did have a bit of both — but the schedule has switched up just a bit.

The New York Liberty were supposed to be taking on the Dallas Wings tonight. On their way to Dallas, the Liberty experienced some mechanical issues, leaving them unable to travel. Rookie Pauline Astier shared a photo on her social media.

The Liberty have experienced significant travel delays today.



Pauline Astier posted on her Instagram story, “10 hours later, still on the tarmac.” pic.twitter.com/zNQ5H9Vn50 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 16, 2026

The Wings would've been looking for the season sweep over a struggling Liberty squad that has lost seven of its last nine games. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, July 20.

In the only matchup tonight, the Portland Fire and Washington Mystics face off again after their first meeting went into a historic four overtimes — will tonight hold another back-and-forth battle? Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

WNBA game for Thursday, July 16

MATCHUP TIME HOW TO WATCH Portland Fire at Washington Mystics 7:00 p.m. ET NBA TV

Mystics vs. Fire

Portland Fire guard Carla Leite dribbles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm fairly certain neither of these teams is looking for tonight's matchup to go on for as long as the first one did. On June 28, the Fire and Mystics faced off in what could be the matchup of the season so far. The game went into quadruple overtime — only the second game in WNBA history to do so. The final score was 124-123 in favor of Washington. While I wouldn't expect this game to continue for as long, you can still expect an absolute battle that will likely be high-scoring.

In the first meeting, second-year stars Sonia Citron and Carla Leite put on incredible performances. They had nearly identical stat lines — each recorded 32 points and 6 rebounds. Citron had 3 assists to Leite's 9. To be frank, almost every aspect of the game was identical for these teams. From rebounds and assists to steals and blocks, each stat was within a one-point margin. But the Mystics did have the upper hand in one category: second-chance points. They won the battle 25-15 in the first matchup.

The Mystics are the best rebounding team in the WNBA. Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen know how to put on a clinic in the paint. They've become a great duo when it comes to cleaning things up and producing second-chance opportunities for the team — seemingly, it's what secured them the win during their first meeting with the Fire. On the other hand, while they rebounded well against the Mystics, the Fire are still the worst rebounding team in the league. Tonight, they will likely have to put on another good performance in the paint, especially when it comes to their team taking advantage of their second chances. We've seen promising performances from Emily Engstler recently — she will have her hands full with Iriafen and Austin.

While rebounding is Washington's strength, the Fire have them beat from beyond the arc. Portland sits at fifth in the league in 3-pointers made, draining an average of 9.6. The Mystics only make an average of 5.7 per game, shooting at 28.7 percent. If players like Bridget Carleton, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Megan Gustafson can get hot from beyond the arc, the Mystics could be in for a long night of trying to force them in the paint.

Washington is right inside the playoff picture, currently sitting at seventh in the standings. The Fire are just barely sitting on the outside looking in, as they're in tenth place. Both want to further cement themselves in the conversation.

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