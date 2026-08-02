The deal gives the team a proven scorer but leaves them trailing a playoff spot with limited time to turn the season around.

When reports surfaced earlier in the week that Kelsey Plum didn't intend to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks this offseason, a trade involving the star guard was suddenly on the table. What wasn't clear was what the compensation would look like for what would essentially be a rental of Plum for approximately a third of the season.

We have our answer, as the Phoenix Mercury traded for Plum ahead of the WNBA trade deadline, with the team seemingly making one last attempt to find success with this current core. Will it work? And did the Sparks get enough back?

WNBA trade grades: Mercury acquire Kelsey Plum from Sparks

Mercury grade: C-

Look, I get it. The Mercury have an aging duo in Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper and likely view this Plum trade as one last shot to make something happen. This is a team that played in the WNBA Finals a year ago and, as such, won't have very good lottery odds anyway, so they're going all-in with the Plum trade in an attempt to make something happen in 2026.

That'd be all well and good if not for a very, very important fact: the Mercury are still six games back of a playoff spot with just 14 games left to play.

Yes, Plum gives you a legit scoring threat on the outside. She takes pressure off Thomas, allowing Thomas to move off the ball more to be used in the sceeen game, which takes advantage of Thomas' strength. A Plum-Thomas pick-and-roll is going to be a ton of fun to watch.

But six games back with 14 more to play? There's not enough time for this to really develop, right? You not only need to suddenly become a winning team, but you also need to hope at least one of the teams ahead of you crashes and burns. (It's worth noting that the Mercury do play the Mystics three times still, so those games offer Phoenix a chance to catch up, though you realistically need to sweep them.)

Plus, Plum is a free agent this offseason, so you might have lost a solid guard in Monique Akoa Makani as well as a lottery pick for nothing. Even if that pick only landed seventh, that's a chance at a player like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ashlyn Watkins or Talaysia Cooper. Not superstars, but if Plum walks for nothing after you miss the playoffs, you'd rather have what you gave up. There's a chance this works out and the Mercury make the playoffs, but there's a better chance that this blows up for them.

Sparks grade: B

The Sparks really had no leverage here, so getting a lottery pick — even if it's likely to be the worst lottery pick — and a solid guard who is signed through next season is probably about as good as they could have done.

With that said, I can't give them an A on this, even if they're the winner of this trade, because the trade happening at all is a sign of this front office's struggles to build winning basketball teams. Having Plum on the roster in the first place was a mistake, as the team dealt the pick that became Dominique Malonga for her despite not being in a position to become a winning basketball team.

But, I mean, yeah...you had to trade Plum, and you likely weren't getting anything better because it sounds like her plan is to test free agency this offseason, so no one is trading you a star-level prospect for her. Congrats on getting something of value here.

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