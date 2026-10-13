4 x-factors who could swing a WNBA Finals game off the bench

This week, before the WNBA Finals, might feel like downtime to fans, but for the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, it'll be used to set up a game plan that will give them the best chance at a ring.

Both teams are searching for their first-ever title. For Golden State, it could happen in only their second year in the league. For Atlanta, this will be their first trip to the Finals since 2013. Either way, history will be made, but it will likely take more than a solid starting five — which both of these squads have — to make it.

The good news is that both have star power on the bench, ready to seize opportunities in the brightest of moments. Here are two possible X-factors for each Finals team.

Janelle Salaün

Janelle Salaun | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest, the entire Valkyries bench could be on this list. They've been the best and most dominant all around this season. But Janelle Salaün is one of the biggest stars on that bench — big enough to win this year's Sixth Player of the Year award. During the regular season, the second-year forward averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 made 3-pointers in 22.1 minutes off the bench per game.

Head Coach Natalie Nakase hasn't used Salaün as much as some fans would've hoped in these playoffs so far. This could be because her production lacked a little in the first couple of games. In Games 1 and 2 against Dallas, she averaged 25.5 minutes and 7.0 points, shooting at only 30 percent from the field. Over the next four matchups, she averaged only 7.0 minutes per game.

The good thing about Salaün is that she's been a proven X-factor all season. It's only a matter of time before that version of herself gets going in one of these Finals games; she's a ticking time bomb that the Dream has to plan for. Especially because the rebounding and 3-point battles will be massive in this series; Salaün's presence will be valuable.

Tiffany Hayes

Tiffany Hayes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the Valkyries, Tiffany Hayes was also in the Finals during her second year in the league. Coincidentally, it was when Hayes was a member of the Atlanta Dream squad that lost the Finals back in 2013. They traded her away in 2022, after she spent the first 10 seasons of her career in Atlanta. Will that give her a little more fuel when she's standing across from them in the Finals? Who knows, and honestly, it likely doesn't even matter because she's been playing unbelievable basketball through these playoffs anyway.

Through the postseason, Hayes is averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 18. 3 minutes per game. During Game 2 of the semifinals, in only 17 minutes, she put up 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, shooting 60 percent from the field. She has been the ultimate spark off the bench, not only by giving the starters a rest, but also by not letting the energy or momentum on the court waver. Additionally, she's a 14-year vet of this league; even on the sideline, she offers an unmatched voice.

DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of experience, there's no one with more of it than DeWanna Bonner. Atlanta's goal in signing her before the playoffs has come to fruition right before our eyes. In her 17-year career, this is Bonner's 15th time making the WNBA playoffs and her fifth time in the Finals. There have already been ample moments through the Dream's playoff run when we've seen her being the loudest, most powerful, and impactful voice in the huddle. I would expect that energy to only increase in the Finals.

On the court, Bonner showed her leadership on the stat sheet when she had to step into the starting five for the injured Allisha Gray. Through her three starts against New York, Bonner averaged 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Again, in this Finals series, the rebound battle will play a major role. Bonner's length will be vital when she's on the court. Additionally, while Bonner has been a bit hot and cold from the 3-point arc since joining the Dream, it is still one of her strengths. Golden State is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league — if Bonner can get hot, she could be the deciding factor in one of these games.

Isobel Borlase

Isobel Borlase | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the playoffs, the Atlanta reserves haven't been called into action too much. But with the Valkyries having such a deep and dominant bench, the Dream will rely more on what they've got. Rookie Isobel Borlase could be a major factor. With Allisha Gray missing almost the entire semifinal series, Borlase got some more minutes on the court. The 20 minutes she played in Game 3 against New York were some of the most she's gotten all season; she put up 10 points and 2 steals.

She played 14 minutes in Game 2 of the semifinals, recording 11 points and 4 rebounds. She also hit 3 3-pointers in that matchup, including two back-to-back, late in the third quarter as the Liberty were clawing back. Additionally, she fits right into the Dream's aggressive defensive scheme — which will likely be on full display against Golden State.

We saw glimpses of Borlase's confidence in the semifinals, as well as her Dream teammates believing in her. If she can keep leaning into that, and Atlanta keeps giving her opportunities, we could hear more of Borlase's name during this Finals series.