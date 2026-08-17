Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and every WNBA player with their jersey retired

Diana Taurasi was the latest WNBA legend to have her jersey retired after the Phoenix Mercury did so on Sunday. And for good reason: She's considered one of the greatest of all-time after an illustrious career, one that saw three championships and an MVP award across two decades in the desert.

Hers is now one of five jerseys hanging in the rafters of the Mortgage Matchup Center. It also bumps the total number of retired WNBA jerseys up to 25, not including now-defunct teams. Some players even have their jerseys retired in two places. Here's the list list of every WNBA jersey retired to date, as well as who deserves to be next.

List of every retired WNBA jersey among active franchises

Player Number Team Allie Quigley 14 Chicago Sky Candace Parker 3 Chicago Sky Taj McWilliams-Franklin 11 Connecticut Sun Margo Dydek 12 Connecticut Sun Lindsay Whalen 13 Connecticut Sun Asjha Jones 15 Connecticut Sun Katie Douglas 23 Connecticut Sun Alyssa Thomas 25 Connecticut Sun Nykesha Sales 42 Connecticut Sun Tamika Catchings 24 Indiana Fever Candace Parker 3 LA Sparks Lisa Leslie 9 LA Sparks Penny Toler 11 LA Sparks Lindsay Whalen 13 Minnesota Lynx Maya Moore 23 Minnesota Lynx Rebekkah Brunson 32 Minnesota Lynx Seimone Augustus 33 Minnesota Lynx Diana Taursai 3 Phoenix Mercury Michele Timms 7 Phoenix Mercury Penny Taylor 13 Phoenix Mercury Jennifer Gillom 22 Phoenix Mercury Bridget Pettis 32 Phoenix Mercury Becky Hammon 25 Las Vegas Aces Sue Bird 10 Seattle Storm Lauren Jackson 15 Seattle Storm

Retired WNBA players who should have their jerseys retired next

Class of 2026 inductee Elena Delle Donne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last three years, there have been six jersey retirements around the league. That's a huge upward trend from six in the previous decade combined. And if WNBA teams are looking to add more players to the rafters, then Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles should unquestionably be next.

Delle Donne just became a Basketball Hall of Famer, so a jersey retirement should be coming soon. She spent six years with the Washington Mystics and four with the Chicago Sky, and honestly she has a case to have her number hanging in the rafters of both. She was a Rookie of the Year in Chicago before becoming league MVP in 2015. Her career really took off in Washington when she won MVP again and became a champion in the same year. Notably, the Mystics don't have any jersey numbers retired to date, but she would be the perfect first.

Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most recently retired WNBA legend is Charles, who hung them up this season after a 14-year career. She played with six different teams, most notably the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. The former No. 1 pick lived up to all the expectations and then some, winning Rookie of the Year and league MVP honors and earning nine All-WNBA team selections. She never won a WNBA championship, but she retired as the league's all-time leading rebounder and second all-time leading scorer.

3 active WNBA players who could get their jerseys retired

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are three of active players who are locks to have their jerseys retired: Jonquel Jones and the leading offensive forces of this Aces run, Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Wilson were to retire right now, she'd be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and have her jersey retired tomorrow. She's already in GOAT conversations after being a four-time WNBA MVP, three-time champion and two-time WNBA Finals MVP. But Chelsea "Point Gawd" Gray belongs up there as well as a four-time champion and 2022 Finals MVP. It's hard to see a world where one of these players wins this big without the other.

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones is a player who deserves to have her jersey retired in two places. She won Finals MVP when the New York Liberty won its first-ever championship, and before coming to the Big Apple, she played six stellar seasons with the Sun. She never won a championship in Connecticut, but she did win Most Improved Player and then Sixth Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. Jones is a fan favorite in both cities, so it wouldn't be surprising if her jersey gets retired in both places.