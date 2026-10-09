Dream vs. Liberty player stats, box score and play-by-play for Game 3

The Atlanta Dream have a 2-0 lead on the New York Liberty, thanks to a controversial overtime ending. Breanna Stewart asked referees if they had a reset timeout before the Liberty's final possession. The officials told her no (even though they did). The Liberty then did not advance the ball and Stewart's last season heave fell short — 101-98.

In truth, the Liberty lost that game for a lot more reasons than just official chicanery. In a three-point loss, they missed seven free throws, had 16 turnovers and gave up 11 offensive rebounds. Some incredibly hot 3-point shooting kept the game close and Stewart was phenomenal with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. But they have consistently been outdone by the Dream in all the little things that win and lose games.

The Dream won Game 2 without Allisha Gray and their star guard is also questionable for Game 3 with a injured hand. Big scoring performances from Jordin Canada and Angel Reese helped keep the Dream afloat. They'll need both of them to come up big again, plus a better night from Rhyne Howard who was just 5-of-20 from the field in Game 2. They haven't been beaten yet in the postseason but the level of difficulty keeps ratcheting up. Can they find a way to be even better in Game 3?

Score

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Box score: Dream vs. Liberty player stats and team stats

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