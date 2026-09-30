Dream vs. Mystics player stats, box score and play-by-play for Game 2

The Atlanta Dream rolled to a 92-77 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of their first-round series. It was an impressive result considering they played a game that was far from perfect.

The Dream shot just 40.8 percent from the field, 23.8 percent from beyond the arc and were pounded on the glass, outrebounded 50-31. They won thanks to a swarming defense that forced a total of 22 turnovers and turned them into 27 points. The other key was incredible balance with five different players scoring in double-figures, led by Rhyne Howard's 26. That formula has carried the Dream through a strong regular season but they may need to get more efficient on offense to keep advancing.

Controlling the ball is going to be absolutely essential for the Mystics if they hope to stave off elimination in Game 2. Sonia Citron was a long offensive bright spot in Game 1, with 25 points on just 15 shots. She hit some 3s, got to the line and finished around the rim. Now, Washington will need some more balance with greater contributions from Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin who combined for 27 points on 25 shots.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dream vs. Mystics player stats and team stats

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