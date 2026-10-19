Dream vs. Valkyries player stats, box score and play-by-play for WNBA Finals Game 2

We know the WNBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream was going to be a defensive battle and Game 1 certainly matched expectations. The Valkryies came out with a 68-64 win at home, in a game in which neither team shot better than 33 percent from the field. Things were particularly bad from beyond the arc where both teams combined to hit just 11-of-58 (19 percent).

Things might not be as offensively challenged in Game 2 — both teams missed some open shots that could eventually fall. But the keys to this series are still going to be on the margin and squeezing any measure of offensive efficiency they can by making free throws, limiting turnovers and making the most of their offensive rebounds. Unsurprising, given the result, but it was the Valkyries the did that in Game 1. They were minus-7 from the free-throw line, but plus-5 on the offensive glass and plus-4 in the turnover battle. All that means they had 12 more shot attempts in a game where both teams struggled to make anything.

Both teams will be looking for more from their stats in Game 2. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries in scoring with 26 in Game 1, but was just 8-of-22 from the field and 3-of-11 from beyond the arc. Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray were a combined 8-of-33 from the field and 3-of-17 from beyond the arc. All else being equal, whichever team can get a few more tough shots to go down should come out ahead in Game 2.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dream vs. Valkyries player stats and team stats

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