Every WNBA rebounding records Angel Reese already owns and 3 more she's chasing

We all know her as the WNBA's Barbie, but she has quickly become the league's queen of the boards. Angel Reese was drafted seventh overall to the Chicago Sky in 2024. She spent two years in Chi Town breaking all kinds of records, including becoming only the fifth player to finish their rookie season averaging a double-double.

This past offseason, Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream. She's putting up some of the best numbers of her career, averaging 16.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She's not only heading into her first career postseason, but she's claiming some of the league's biggest records on the way.

Angel Reese's rebounding records

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last night, the Atlanta Dream faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks. With about eight minutes left in the game, Reese recorded her 20th rebound of the night. This put her season total at 452, making her the new record holder for most rebounds in a single WNBA season. A'ja Wilson had previously held the record, as she recorded 451 total rebounds in 2024.

Although Reese wasn't satisfied with just one record last night, by the time the night ended, she had recorded 26 rebounds. This sets a new single-game high across WNBA history. And before the 'She only records rebounds off her own misses' crowd starts chirping, 18 of those rebounds came on the defensive end. Chamique Holdsclaw set the bar at 23 rebounds in a game back in 2003 — it took 23 years for the record to be broken, by a player in only her third career year.

It didn't take all three years for Reese to start breaking records, though. She still holds the record for most rebounds per game in a season. She set this record in her rookie year, averaging 13.1 rebounds per game. Then, in her second year, she solidified herself at No. 2 on the list, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game. Now, in her third year, she has the opportunity to beat her own records.

Speaking of rebounding royalty, Reese talked to the league's all-time leading rebounder, Tina Charles, after her historic night. "So much of rebounding is positioning and anticipation. For yourself, what do you see when the ball goes up?" Charles asked, per NBC. Reese responded, "Anything that goes up is mine... even when I watch you and I play against you. You're so aggressive and consistent every single night and that makes you one of the greatest players in this league and I want to be one of those when I walk away from the game."

While Reese is speaking it into existence that she'll walk away from the WNBA as one of the best, the numbers are talking for her. There's no doubt we'll be seeing more of her in the history books.

Records within reach for Angel Reese

Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. All-time leading rebounder (Tina Charles, 4262 total rebounds)

As we mentioned, Tina Charles is currently the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder. Through her 14 seasons in the league, she recorded 4262 total rebounds. Reese is currently sitting at 1281 with six games remaining in her third year. You might be thinking, "Yeah, it'll be a while." Well, yes, but it's still fun to think about and it might not be as long as you think. Also, there are obviously several active players between Reese and Charles on the leaderboard — like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones — so there's a solid chance it won't be Charles' record by the time Reese gets close enough to claim it.

Throughout her career, Reese averages 12.7 rebounds per game. Let's say 4262 is the target number, and Reese averages 12.0 rebounds per game from here on out. It would take Reese 249 more games to beat the record. The total number of WNBA games in a season is expected to increase, but for this projection, let's assume it stays at 44 games per season. Reese would break the record about 23 games into the 2032 season; this would be her ninth career year.

2. Most double-doubles in a single season (Alyssa Thomas, 28 double-doubles)

While we might be waiting a bit for Reese to become the all-time leading rebounder, here's a record she could very well break this season. Back in 2023, Alyssa Thomas recorded 28 total double-doubles through the regular season. Right now, Reese is sitting at 27 double-doubles with six games left in 2026. Over the last 12 games, she has recorded 10, with an active streak of six in a row. Reese likely breaks Thomas' record before the regular season comes to a close, possibly even matching it in the Dream's next game. Atlanta will face off against the Portland Fire on Friday, August 28. In Reese's last meeting with the Fire, she recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds.

3. Atlanta Dream All-time leading rebounder (Sancho Lyttle, 1877 total rebounds)

At this point, Reese will break this record with ease; if she sticks around in Atlanta, which seems likely, it could be hers. Forward Sancho Lyttle played for the Dream from 2009 through 2017. During those nine seasons, she became Atlanta's all-time leading rebounder with 1877 total.

This season with Atlanta, Reese has recorded 458 total rebounds. That number alone puts her at No. 14 overall in the Dream franchise record book. If she records 10.0 rebounds per game going forward, she'll become the franchise's leading rebounder very early in the 2030 season — only her fifth season in a Dream uniform. Of course, this is assuming that other current Dream players, who are above her on the leaderboard — like Naz Hillmon, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray — don't claim and increase the record first.