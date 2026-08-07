

This week, the WNBA announced the name of the newest expansion team: The Cleveland Sirens. It's the third expansion team as part of a plan that will take the WNBA to 18 teams by 2030.

In our opinion, for a team brand to be succeed, it not only has to have that special ring to it, it also must pay homage to the team's city. The Sirens immediately stand out as one of the league’s better names, with a unique identity that puts women at the center of the franchise’s mythology. So where does it stack up? We're ranking every WNBA team name.

16. Los Angeles Sparks

What is a Spark? This is the silliest name on the entire list. Online, there's a lack of any information from the Sparks about their team name or history, which is why it's dead last on this list. In a city like Los Angeles, surely they could have come up with something that reflects its culture or origins. This isn't a list of mascots, but the mascot's name is Sparky the Dog. That tells me the Sparks aren't sure of their team's identity either.

15. Toronto Tempo

Again, what's a tempo? Unlike L.A., they do have a clear reason on their website as to why they're called the Toronto Tempo, and it's because of, they say, "the rhythm of our city, our country, and the game of basketball. In play and in life, it’s not just about how fast you move, but how you control the pulse of the world around you."

That sounds like a snooze-fest of a name, regardless of the reasoning. It's a point above the Sparks for having a backstory, but it still misses the mark. Especially since this is a new expansion team, they can spend more time on a better name.

14. Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun center Brittney Griner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun was named after its owners, the Mohegan Sun casino property. And as you can imagine, there's zero Connecticut pride connected to it. Honestly, the name is boring. Even the branding of their logo is bland, so it's low on the list. There is some good news, potentially for those in the Lone Star State: Teh Sun will have to change its name next season when the team moves to Houston. If they take the original Houston Comets name, I will definitely move them up this list.

13. Dallas Wings

On a team that has so much aura, being called the Wings is abysmal. The name comes from the red Pegasus that once sat atop Dallas' Magnolia Hotel, a historic symbol of the city. But if that’s the inspiration, why stop at Wings? Pegasus would have been a far better choice. Even the team’s colors feel disconnected from that history; red would make the homage much clearer. There’s a good idea buried in the Wings’ identity, but Dallas doesn’t commit to it.

12. Indiana Fever

Compared to other names on this list, the Fever is not a horrible name, but there's nowhere else to put it. A nod to the "fever" of basketball fans in Indiana, it's honoring the rich history of the game in that state, but there isn't much more to it than that. The name is iconic now and well-branded, so it certainly isn't something they should change, but there's no denying it falls flat. Note: This is a rare case where an older WNBA team didn't choose a name just because of its NBA counterpart, which is appreciated.

11. Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is ranked No.11 because the history behind the name is a great homage to the city, but the name alone isn't that electric. The name honors the iconic Chicago architecture and its skyline, which is arguably one of the best in the country. Sure, the team's colors represent a stunning day in Chicago — have you been there in the summer?! But in a city so rich in history and personality, it's hard to believe we couldn't have done better.

10. Washington Mystics

The Mystics sound cooler than the rest of the teams ranked, but Washington still had room to improve. The Capitals, Commanders and Nationals are all teams that reflect the importance of representing the nation's capital. And they went with the Mystics? The downfall of some teams on this list is that owners wanted them to match their NBA counterparts. In this example, the NBA Washington team rebranded to the Wizards, which is why the WNBA team became the Mystics. The name is fine on its own, but factoring in the lack of city pride, the team stays at 10.

9. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx are another casualty of needing to fall in line with the NBA. Their counterpart, the Minnesota Timberwolves, is why they got their name. Lynx are native to northern Minnesota, so at least there is a tie to the state, but it's hard to imagine this would be their team name without the Wolves. Lucky for them, with four WNBA championships in their trophy case, performance ups the cool factor. This is just a regular team name for an extraordinary team.

8. Phoenix Mercury

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mercury might not be the most intimidating team name, but Phoenix deserves credit for one of the more clever NBA-WNBA connections. The planet Mercury is closest to the Sun, so this name has logical sense to it. There are better brands for sure, but it’s simple, it makes sense and, unlike some of the league’s other NBA-inspired names, it feels like more than an afterthought.

7. Portland Fire

Fire is an OK name, and it honors the city's original WNBA franchise (2000–02), which was revived this year and kept its name, which was a great idea. It gets some points for uniqueness, as no other big leagues outside the MLS have a "Fire." Plus, their take on the team is more modern. The logo features a rose on fire, which represents Portland's famous "Rose City" nickname.

6. Seattle Storm

All right, we're starting to creep into the better names in the league. We know rain is prevelant in Seattle, so what better moniker than the Storm? It’s unique, true to the climate, and we like the branding. Especially with the championship pedigree that Seattle is used to, this is one of the most iconic names in WNBA history.

5. Golden State Valkyries

The name Valkyries has aura, that’s the only way to explain it. This is the best name on the list that is named after an NBA counterpart. It’s so good that it makes you forget that it’s aligned with the Warriors. It stands alone as a great name, and the branding beside it is even better. Their logo is inspired by the Bay Bridge, using the tower as a sword and the cables as wings.

4. Cleveland Sirens

The newest WNBA team gets the fourth spot because it's unique, thoughtful and intentional. The Sirens' intro video hyped it up even more. Cleveland drew its name from Greek Mythology, where Sirens are alluring half-woman, half-bird with enchanting voices, hence "hearing the call." The name honors Lake Erie, which is something that no other Cleveland team has done. Plus, it puts women at the center of the branding. It's a perfect name for this era of women's basketball.

3. Atlanta Dream

At first glance, the name can be confusing, but understanding the history is vital. The name honors Atlanta native Dr. Martin Luther King, whose “I Have a Dream” speech was the impetus for the Dream's name, which holds real power. The team doesn’t take the name lightly either. Atlanta’s team has been at the heart of speaking out on social justice issues. Most famously, they helped flip a Georgia U.S. Senate seat and protested against its own co-owner. It's historic and impactful, so we'll place it at No. 3.

2. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are an iconic franchise, and aside from their championships, it’s because of the branding. Their name ties in perfectly with the city’s identity of casinos and cards. And what's the most powerful card? The Ace. The most dominant card dealt has also been the most dominant team in recent years. It embodies the city and team’s values of playing with high stakes and excellence.

1. New York Liberty

The New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 spot belongs to the Liberty, a name that perfectly blends New York history with what the franchise represents. One of the WNBA’s original teams, the Liberty take their name from the Statue of Liberty, giving them an immediate connection to one of the city’s most recognizable symbols. But the name carries even more weight for a women’s basketball team: liberty means independence, it means opportunity, it means empowerment. It feels especially fitting for the WNBA right now. Nearly three decades later, it remains one of the league’s most iconic identities.

