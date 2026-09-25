Full first-round WNBA Playoffs schedule: Full list of games, TV channel

Who's ready for some playoff hoops? Well, good news: we don't have to wait too long before all the fun kicks off. Last night, the WNBA regular season came to an end, officially securing the postseason matchups and schedule.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen intense meetings and surprising losses from all eight playoff teams. Between a couple of them needing to find answers quickly and some rematches of those regular-season nail-biters, the first round has shaped up to be a must-watch.

Here's everything you need to know.

First-round WNBA Playoffs schedule

MATCHUP DATE + TIME HOW TO WATCH Game 1: Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 1: Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Sunday, September 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 1: Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Game 1: Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Sunday, September 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET USA Network Game 2: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET Prime Video Game 2: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Tuesday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET USA Network Game 2: Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Game 2: Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries Wednesday, September 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET ESPN Game 3 (If Necessary): Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty Thursday, October 1 at TBD TBD Game 3 (If Necessary): Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Thursday, October 1 at TBD TBD Game 3 (If Necessary): Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics Friday, October 2 at TBD TBD Game 3 (If Necessary): Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Friday, October 2 at TBD TBD

After the first round ends, the WNBA semifinal Game 1s will kick off on Sunday, October 4, with potential Game 5s played on Wednesday, October 14. Game 1 of the Finals will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. If that series lasts till Game 7, it will be played on Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Here's a look at each first-round matchup.

No. 1 Lynx vs. No. 8 Liberty

Regular season series: 2-1, Liberty win

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite New York ultimately falling to the No. 8 seed, this is still an incredibly tough matchup for Minnesota to face in the first round. The core Liberty players — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu — know exactly what it takes to win a championship. They just handed the Lynx a 93-81 loss on September 18. Jones, Stewart and Ionescu combined for 59 points in that meeting.

For the Lynx to advance, they need to keep up with the Liberty in the paint. A lot of that responsibility falls on Napheesa Collier. They will also need to limit New York's production from the perimeter — over their three matchups against Minnesota this season, New York averaged 12 made 3-pointers per game. The final key factor could be rookie Olivia Miles. Watch for how she tackles her first WNBA playoff appearance, especially after missing the final two games of the regular season with a calf injury.

No. 3 Aces vs. No. 6 Fever

Regular season series: 2-1, Fever win

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key player to watch in this matchup will be Aliyah Boston. After their recent loss to the Washington Mystics, Fever Head Coach Stephanie White expressed her concerns for Boston's production. Per Scott Agness, she told the media, "I'm concerned — we gotta get AB going. We gotta find a way to get her some touches. She's gotta be a focal point of everything that we do."

In each meeting with the Aces this season, Boston has recorded a double-double. It is incredibly likely she will need those types of performances if Indiana wants to get through the first round. A'ja Wilson in the playoffs is an entirely different beast. If she knows she can take advantage of the paint, she'll do it all night long. Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark will need some heavy help from their supporting cast if Las Vegas's big three — Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — start doing what they do best.

No. 4 Dream vs. No. 5 Mystics

Regular season series: 2-1, Mystics win

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could quickly turn into the most intriguing first-round matchup. Washington may have gotten the best of Atlanta in their final two meetings, but both ended in less than 10-point deficits.

If you like rebounding, this is the matchup for you. The Mystics lead the league, averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Right below them is the Dream, averaging 35.6 per game. Angel Reese leads the league in rebounds per game and is one of only two players this season who are averaging a double-double. However, Washington has one of the best frontcourt duos in the league. Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen sit at No. 3 and No. 4 in rebounds per game across the league. They average a combined 32.3 points and 19.1 rebounds per game. It's a guarantee that the paint battle is going to be intense, so this one could come down to whose guards are better.

No. 2 Valkyries vs. No. 7 Wings

Regular season series: 3-0, Valkyries win

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the regular season series, the Valkyries are a clear favorite in this matchup. However, there are several things you can expect the Wings to focus on as they look to stand a chance. In their most recent matchup, Dallas put up the biggest fight, only losing by eight points. Despite Golden State draining 12 3-pointers, the Wings won the rebounding and points-in-the-paint battle. I'd expect to see an intense battle between Gabby Williams and Jessica Shepard. Additionally, much like Olivia Miles, watch for how Paige Bueckers handles her WNBA playoff debut. She's the known anchor for this squad; they'll need her to run this series.

Finally, both of these teams will need to watch their turnovers. They sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in turnovers per game across the league. However, Golden State forces around 14 turnovers per game, while Dallas only forces around 12. In their most recent matchup with the Valkyries, the Wings conceded 20 points off 18 turnovers.