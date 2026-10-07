Is Allisha Gray playing tonight? Latest injury update for Dream vs. Liberty, Game 2

The Atlanta Dream are in search of their first WNBA title. If the first-round and Game 1 of the semifinals were any indication, their chances are looking pretty good. The Dream swept the Washington Mystics in the first round, winning each game by an average of over 16 points. In the second round, they're facing a New York Liberty team that's fresh off a first-round sweep of the No. 1 seed.

Game 1 resulted in a 92-82 Dream victory. Despite being down at the half, Atlanta was able to start the second half with high intensity. They won the night off the Liberty's mishandling of the basketball — New York committed 21 turnovers, resulting in 32 points for the Dream. Tonight, they look take that same energy into Game 2 and increase the series lead.

Unfortunately for the Dream, they will be doing it without their leading scorer.

Allisha Gray is out for Dream vs. Liberty tonight

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About six minutes into Game 1, Dream fans everywhere collectively gasped as their leading scorer, Gray, winced and went to the ground. She seemingly dislocated a finger on her shooting hand. She went back to the locker room, got taped up, and returned to the game about a minute into the second quarter. The tape didn't last long, as she was seen handing it off to a trainer soon after returning to play. Unfortunately, while going for a steal, Gray reinjured the same hand, ultimately ruling her out for the rest of the game.

At first, it was unclear whether this was a simple jammed finger or something that would take longer to recover from. Well, a little speculation was put to rest when, yesterday, Head Coach Karl Smesko confirmed Gray would be unavailable for tonight's Game 2. Per Jameelah Johnson, Smesko stated, "She had an appointment today. Day-to-day, after that." When asked about the optimism level of Gray returning sooner rather than later, he responded, "I'm optimistic about a lot of things. I don't know, I don't have any more information... she will be out tomorrow, is all I have."

Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard shared a smidge more information regarding Gray. Per Meghan Hall, Howard described some news on Gray as "good news." So, take with that what you will. But for tonight, the Dream will be without Gray. And here's what that might look like.

Projected Dream starting lineup without Allisha Gray vs. Liberty

STARTER POSITION BENCH Jordin Canada G Isobel Borlase Rhyne Howard G Te-Hina Paopao Naz Hillmon F Te-Hina Paopao DeWanna Bonner F Madina Okot Angel Reese F/C Madina Okot

It can be assumed that DeWanna Bonner will enter the starting lineup in Gray's absence, mostly because she started the second half of Game 2. But also her spark off the bench has been huge for the Dream this postseason. Is it possible they put one of Borlase or Paopao in the starting five to maintain that energy? Or does it not matter at all? Only time will tell, but if we had to assume, we'd choose this lineup.

Speaking of Bonner, she was absolutely massive in Game 1 — proving exactly why you sign the most seasoned WNBA veteran for the postseason if given the chance. She finished the night with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. She shot over 55 percent from the field, including three drained 3-pointers. You can bet that Atlanta is looking for her dominance again tonight — both on the sideline and on the stat sheet.

Jordin Canada will be another deciding factor tonight. She finished Game 1 with 25 points and 5 steals — forced turnovers and fast-break points were where Atlanta was really able to put the nail in the Liberty's coffin. Tonight will be big for these two leaders.

For the Liberty, the obvious answer is that they'll need to limit their turnovers. But in addition to that, their other guards need to find the basket. Sabrina Ionescu, who put up 27 points in Game 1, will likely need another big game tonight. Pauline Astier recorded only 9 points on Sunday. Her involvement today could be what evens this series out.

I'd also watch for a different offensive strategy from New York tonight. While they have to respond to the Dream's aggressive defense, they also have to stick to the offensive mechanisms that have worked — like sharing the ball and getting it inside to their dominant bigs. They averaged 22 assists per game in round one. Against Atlanta, they recorded 17. In the postgame presser, Ionescu pointed out that she only had one assist in Game 2. She stated, "I gotta find a way to get everyone else in better positions... That's my job, and I'm going to do that next game."