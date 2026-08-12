Is Azzi Fudd playing tonight? Latest injury update for Wings vs. Tempo

Tonight, the Wings have the opportunity to snap their three-game losing streak. Since returning from the WNBA All-Star break, Dallas' season has stalled a bit. They've only won one of their last six matchups. Granted, these games have been against some of the league's current top contending teams — but still, this is not what Dallas fans want to see with the playoffs quickly approaching.

Luckily, Dallas is the heavy favorite in their matchup tonight. The Tempo are on a league-leading nine-game losing streak. The Wings have already beaten Toronto twice this season and are looking for the season sweep tonight. However, the injury report might hinder them, as it includes one of their brightest young stars. Azzi Fudd is listed as questionable, alongside Alysha Clark. Adding insult to injury, Dallas' leading rebounder, Jessica Shepard, has been ruled out.

Azzi Fudd is questionable for tonight's matchup against the Tempo

Fudd has quickly become a top contributor for this Wings squad. She averages 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. However, she's been absent from the last two games due to knee soreness.

Some good news came for Wings fans when Title IX reporter Drake Keeler reported that Fudd was a full participant at yesterday's practice. He stated, "Azzi Fudd appeared to be a full participant. Looked good during a 5-on-5 portion of practice open to media."

It wouldn't be a shocker if Fudd remained unavailable tonight, simply out of precaution, as the Wings are a heavy favorite against the Tempo. But when you're on a three-game losing streak, there's a chance you don't want to risk it — especially with Shepard already ruled out.

If Fudd is available, she could do some serious damage to a struggling Tempo defense. In their first matchup, Fudd recorded 17 points, three steals and one block.

Projected Fever starting lineup without Azzi Fudd, Jessica Shepard and Alysha Clark

STARTER POSITION BENCH Arike Ogunbowale G Aziaha James Paige Bueckers G Sug Sutton Odyssey Sims G Haley Jones Alanna Smith F Maddy Siegrist Li Yueru C Awak Kuier

While the chances of both Fudd and Clark being out are low, it's not impossible. So, here's what things would look like if all three players listed on the injury report were unavailable.

The Wings would be looking for productive nights from their bigs to make up for Shepard's absence. After Shepard exited the most recent matchup, Li Yueru took over her minutes. She finished the night with 4 points and 6 rebounds. Dallas has seen loads more production out of Alanna Smith recently. Against Minnesota, she put up 11 points and 8 rebounds.

The Tempo's frontcourt has struggled all season. However, they just added a dominant big, Aneesah Morrow, to the lineup through a trade. Look for Toronto to take advantage of Dallas' weak spots, likely sending Morrow straight to battle in the paint.

When it comes to the Dallas guards, that's where I'd expect the most production to stem from tonight. Both Aziaha James and Odyssey Sims have put up big numbers in Fudd's absence. Against Minnesota, Sims put up 17 points and 4 assists. Off the bench, James recorded 19 points and 6 rebounds.

One big thing may be looming over Dallas' head. They're coming off a game in which they let Kayla McBride drop 10 3-pointers, a new WNBA record — the whole Lynx squad combined for 18. With their opponent tonight being Marina Mabrey, they simply cannot let that happen again. Per Drake Kessler, Head Coach Jose Fernandez stated guarding the 3-point line as a key for tonight's game. The Tempo average 10.1 3-pointers per game. Fudd's perimeter defensive presence would be huge on this front.