Is Olivia Miles playing today? Latest injury report for Lynx vs. Fever

The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever will face off tonight in what likely feels like a must-win matchup for both sides. The Lynx have lost three of their last four games. They once sat comfortably in the No. 1 spot in the WNBA standings — it's now at risk of slipping away. The Fever have gone 3-3 over their last six matchups. On Sunday, they were handed a 93-77 loss by the Washington Mystics.

These squads will face off twice to close out their regular seasons — tonight and then again on Thursday — and it's safe to say that both are eager for a couple of promising wins before heading into the postseason.

Minnesota and Indiana have faced off once already this season. On August 2, the Lynx handed the Fever a 108-100 loss. Tonight's battle will likely be another close one. But the injury report could be leaving Lynx fans worried before tip-off.

Olivia Miles is questionable tonight vs. Fever

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesterday, Minnesota announced that Olivia Miles is questionable for tonight's matchup. The injury is being designated as a left calf sprain. This news came after the Lynx's win over the Connecticut Sun. Miles put up 21 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in that matchup. There was no obvious moment during the Sun matchup in which this injury occurred.

The good news for Lynx fans is that Miles did participate in shootaround today, per Cassidy Hettesheimer. Hettesheimer added that Miles was wearing a sleeve on her lower leg, but Associate Coach Eric Thibault stated she's "doing all right."

As of right now, there is no further indication of Miles' status for tonight's game. But Lynx fans are undoubtedly hoping to see her out there. In Minnesota's first matchup against Indiana, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner recorded 28 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Her presence on the floor could be game-changing for the Lynx tonight — but let's say she's unavailable; here's how things would look.

Projected Lynx starting lineup without Olivia Miles vs. Fever

STARTER POSITION BENCH Courtney Williams G Liatu King Maya Caldwell G Aari McDonald Kayla McBride G Napheesa Collier F Nia Brodie Natasha Howard C/F Dorka Juhász

Obviously, if Miles is on the bench tonight, a lot will fall on the shoulders of guards Williams and McBride — but it's nothing they can't handle. The Lynx have played two games without Miles this season — both against the Connecticut Sun; they went 1-1. In the first matchup, McBride put up 28 points to Williams' 23. In the second, McBride scored 23 points and Williams had 12.

Collier had yet to make her season debut at the time of the Lynx's last Miles-less games. Her presence would be a dominant force if Minnesota were forced to play without their star rookie. Collier put up 18 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the first meeting with Indiana. She'll likely need a similar performance tonight, Miles or not.

In the first matchup, Indiana and Minnesota were able to keep up with each other in nearly every aspect. What ultimately cost the Fever the game was what has been a problem all season: turnovers. They average 13.3 turnovers per game. Against Minnesota, they committed 12, leading to 15 Lynx points.

Tonight, watch for Indiana to try to bounce back from a poor offensive showing against Washington. While Mitchell and Clark are typically the anchors, other players will have to step up — especially if Collier has to pick up some of Miles' weight. Paint players like Aliyah Boston and Monique Billings will be looked at to combat Collier's extra production. For Minnesota, watch for how they attempt to contain the Fever's star backcourt. They will also likely work to exploit the Fever's defense.