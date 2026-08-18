The Seattle Storm won't make playoffs but they have a star in Dominique Malonga

Before the start of the WNBA season, it was apparent that the Seattle Storm were entering a rebuilding period. After making the 2025 playoffs and losing in the first round, the Storm lost five of their top scorers — Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler.

Seattle did their best to replace the pieces they lost in the offseason. They signed Natisha Hiedeman, Stefanie Dolson and Jade Melbourne during free agency. They also acquired some star power in Flau'Jae Johnson and Awa Fam during the 2026 WNBA Draft.

While every single one of the Storm's current pieces has shown promise, the transition and execution have not necessarily gone their way. Seattle is currently sitting at 7-30 and has officially been eliminated from the playoffs.

But let's talk about that promise.

The center of Seattle's rebuild

Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie who sat right under all those big-name offseason losses on the stat sheet stuck around and spent 2026 making this team her own. Seattle drafted center Dominique Malonga second overall in 2025. She spent her rookie season bringing quality production off the bench, averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game. This season, she's been a consistent starter, averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game — making her a top candidate for this year's Most Improved Player award.

At only 20 years old, she's become the face of the franchise. This season, she was selected as a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her career — but certainly not the last. In June, she put up a career-high 37 points against the Dallas Wings. This performance made her the youngest player to score 30+ points in WNBA history. She's also the youngest player to hit 500 points, 300 rebounds, 200 made field goals and eight career double-doubles. She has 12 double-doubles this season alone.

Malonga has quickly become one of the most versatile and dominant frontcourt players in the league. And while her accolades will be incalculable in just a few short years, she's not the only promising piece on this Storm roster, which makes her trajectory that much more exciting.

Seattle's future is bright

Seattle Storm players Flau'jae Johnson and Awa Fam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you've been watching the Storm this season, you've likely seen the potential. There have been many times I've thought to myself, "Wow, this team is only a piece away from figuring it all out." Maybe not even a piece, but just more time together could do the trick.

Flau'jae Johnson and Awa Fam join Malonga as two of the brightest young stars in the WNBA. Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Her craftiness and energy have translated seamlessly into the league. It doesn't matter if the Storm are 7-30 or 30-7; this team has been able to count on Johnson.

Fam is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. When Fam and Malonga are both in the frontcourt together, it looks like Seattle has three extra players on the court. The sheer length and athleticism they bring is unmatched. If you think you've gotten past one, the other one is already waiting on the other end of the court with your demise on a silver platter.

DOM MALONGA CLUTCH BUCKET AWA FAM MONSTER BLOCK THIS GAME IS INSANEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/cIBk1LHCiJ — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 23, 2026

While those three players will likely be the ones Seattle builds around in the coming years, Natisha Hiedeman is having a career year. The eight-year veteran signed a two-year deal with the Storm in the offseason. She's averaging a career-high 15.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Her leadership has visibly grown this season, as has her ability to drive and score. Through her first seven seasons in the league, Hiedeman recorded 5 20+ point games. This season, she has doubled that number with 10 and counting.

Leaning into this rebuild and developing these promising pieces could pay off big time for the Storm. They will be an exciting team to watch in the offseason, as well. Can this bright potential reel in some talent during free agency? Will more time take this team to the next level? We'll all have to wait and see.