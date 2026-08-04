What the Cleveland Sirens name tells us about the WNBA's newest franchise

The WNBA is expanding to Cleveland in 2028 with a fresh identity for its new franchise.

The WNBA is returning to Cleveland. The league approved three new teams set to join over the next few years, starting with Cleveland in 2028. The Cleveland Rockers were one of the inaugural WNBA teams back in 1997, but the franchise only survived a few seasons before folding in 2003.

Unlike the Portland Fire, who decided to retain their original name when they returned to the W this year, Cleveland has decided to rebrand. They will now be known as the Cleveland Sirens, but while the name is changing, the info released so far makes it clear that the colors would nod to the '90s with various shades of blue and mint.

Cleveland Sirens reveal their brand identity ahead of WNBA return

On Tuesday, the WNBA Cleveland social pages posted an official, nearly two-minute-long promo. The video was voiced by former Cleveland Rocker Janice Braxton.

We are the Cleveland Sirens.



This is HER story. This is HER voice. And the world is listening.#HEARTHECALL📢 pic.twitter.com/w8B3R8M7Of — Cleveland Sirens (@clevelandwnba) August 4, 2026

This might be one of the best promos we've ever gotten. It makes it clear that while the name is changing and this is a new chapter for the WNBA in Cleveland, they have not forgotten about those Rockers roots. The team is going with the phrase "Hear the Call" as it's motto.

It's also such a nice touch when teams connect with their city in some way. The Sirens are embracing Lake Erie: "The Cleveland Sirens name embodies the energy, resilience and unapologetic passion that define Northeast Ohio. It evokes the force of Lake Erie, Cleveland’s defining natural asset and source of civic pride, and delivers an unmistakable call for fans to be part of something greater than themselves."

The unveiling of a team's logo is a highly anticipated aspect of any expansion franchise. The Sirens logo is a siren holding up a basketball with the letters "C" and "S" on each side of the figure.

Why not stick with Rockers?

Cleveland Rockers v Houston Comets | Bill Baptist/GettyImages

While some fans might be disappointed in the move away from the Rockers name, it is believed there were trademark issues. The Women's Basketball League currently has a team named the Cleveland Rockers, meaning the WNBA would've had to pick a legal battle to win back the rights. Plus, who knows? Maybe the ownership saw this as an opportunity to create their own legacy.

According to a team statement, "On the court and in the community, the Sirens stand for opportunity, elevating women's basketball and building something that can only exist here."

WNBA expansion franchises setting themselves apart

Chicago Sky v Portland Fire | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

With so many new teams joining the WNBA, we will begin to see more and more creative ways for teams to differentiate themselves. Storytelling and the creation of a unique culture are massively important in attracting fans' attention. The Golden State Valkyries and now the Sirens come to mind immediately; both used mythological figures to represent what they hope their franchises symbolize: courage and strength. Then, you have a team like the Fire who reverted back to their original name and logo, using more of a nostalgic strategy.

We'll also almost always see a heavy lean into a team's specific location. It is the easiest way to set themselves apart while also gaining the attention of the people in their team's community. The Sirens have seemingly done a great job at this so far, and with two more expansion franchises on the way, there will be a lot more to discover.