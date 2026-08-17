Which active WNBA players are already Hall of Fame locks?

This weekend, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Chamique Holdsclaw were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class. These additions are a surprise to no one because of their greatness throughout their careers. Early on, they were expected to be in Springfield one day.

In no particular order, if these five active players were to end their careers right now, the same could be said for them.

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces center A'Ja Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you are a four-time league MVP, three-time WNBA Champion and two-time Championship MVP, that means Hall of Famer. The youngest player on this list is only 30-years-old and a heavy favorite in the GOAT conversation, which is insane because her career isn't close to done yet. She's at the peak of her career right now and continues to elevate her game.

During the current season, she's the favorite to win MVP again and the Aces to win the championship, meaning her trophies aren't done yet. If Wilson were to retire today, Las Vegas would retire her jersey and she's an automatic Hall of Famer.

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Real WNBA fans know that Courtney Vandersloot is an assist machine. She's a seven-time assist leader and is a two-time WNBA champion with different franchises. She was a key part of both championship seasons for different reasons. With Chicago, she was the main facilitator for her team and with the Liberty, she took a step back, but her veteran leadership was instrumental in New York's first championship. She's the Sky's leading scorer and once she decides to retire, her jersey will be hung in the rafters next to her wife's.

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nneka Ogwumike joined an elite group of players in 2016 when she won league MVP and a WNBA Championship in the same season. That was the only time in her career, but she chose to stay loyal to the LA Sparks for years instead of trying to win a championship somewhere else, except when she went to the Storm for two seasons.

The former Rookie of the Year has had six All-Star appearances and is nicknamed Madame President. Not only is she a monster on the court, but she's been an advocate for her fellow players as she's the WNBPA president. Ogwumike is still balling at 36, as she's the Sparks' points and rebounds leader this year.

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Breanna Stewart has won three WNBA Championships, including helping the Liberty win its first-ever. When her career is over, she'll have her jersey hung up in two arenas for good reason. Stewie is also a part of the exclusive group of players who have won MVP, a championship, and championship MVP in the same year, which she did in 2018 with the Seattle Storm.

She dominated in Seattle, but really established just how impactful she is on the Liberty. Like Wilson, she's been able to accomplish so much in a short span, as she is 31-years-old. The Liberty are struggling right now, but they have been consistent contenders, so she might not be done yet.

DeWanna Bonner

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dewanna Bonner is the most underrated player on this list. Recently, she hasn't won any big awards, but she is a 38-year-old who is still starting and a solid all-around player. Bonner had great careers with the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun. With the Mercury, she won two championships in 2009 and 2014. Also, she is the only three-time Sixth Woman/Player of the Year in WNBA history, and the only player to have over 7,500 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Winning is in her DNA, as she's the most winning player in league history with her 378 wins in her career.