Why are there no WNBA games today? FIBA World Cup break explained

The WNBA playoff seeding race is heating up. But you'll have to wait a few weeks to see how it all pans out. If you're looking at the league's schedule, you're likely confused as to why it's empty until Sept. 17. Let us explain.

The FIBA Women's World Cup kicks off this Friday, Sept. 4 — meaning a lot of your WNBA favorites have flown out to Berlin, Germany, to compete for their countries. The tournament won't come to an end until Sunday, Sept. 13, when a champion is crowned.

Much like the Olympics, the league is put on hold so that a significant number of players do not have to miss out on their club team's games — especially this late in the season. It'd be a bit unfair for the league to continue play knowing some teams are down up to eight of their best players.

The good news is: There will be plenty of women's hoops to go around over the next three weeks at the FIBA World Cup. Plus, you get to watch some of your favorite WNBA players, who wouldn't normally be in the same colors, team up for their countries.

Here's what you need to know about the World Cup.

FIBA Women's World Cup schedule

USA Women's National Team guard Kahleah Copper | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

TOURNAMENT PHASE DATES Group Phase (16 teams, 24 games) Friday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 7 Qualification to Quarterfinals (8 teams, 4 games) Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Wednesday, Sept. 9 Quarterfinals (8 teams, 4 games) Thursday, Sept. 10 Semifinals (4 teams, 2 games) Saturday, Sept. 12 Third-place Game Sunday, Sept. 13 Final (Championship) Sunday, Sept. 13

How to watch FIBA Women's World Cup

TNT Sports is in charge of broadcasting this year's tournament. All 36 games will be available on HBO Max, with select games — including every Team USA matchup — available on TNT and/or TruTV.

TNT also released its broadcast team, which will be covering the whole tournament. Former WNBA players Renee Montgomery and Tina Charles will serve as analysts. Candace Parker will make special appearances, as well. Lauren Jbara will serve as the host.

There will be some familiar voices calling each game, too. Brendan Glasheen will serve as the play-by-play announcer, with Sarah Kustok. Allie LaForce will be the sideline reporter. This is the same crew that has been covering Unrivaled during the WNBA offseason and various WNBA games during the season.