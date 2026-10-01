Wings vs. Valkyries player stats, box score and play-by-play for Game 2

The Golden State Valkyries finished with the best scoring differential in the regular season and they showed exactly why during Game 1 against the Dallas Wings. They led by as many as 36 and in the end came away with a 104-80 win.

The formula for the Valkyries regular-season success was smothering defense and balanced scoring and it certainly worked against Dallas. Paige Bueckers scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting but the rest of her teammates finished the game shooting 38 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the arc. There were just no open shots available as their long wing defenders cut off driving lanes and shut down space around the perimeter.

At the other end, five Valkyries finished in double-figures with Cecilia Zandalasini, Tiffany Hayes and Gabby Williams all finishing with at least 20. Everyone really chipped in from beyond the arc, with nine different players hitting at least one 3-pointer and the team as a whole shooting 18-of-36.

If the Wings are going to extend the series, they're going to need a huge effort from Bueckers, not only scoring but creating opportunities for her teammates that they can actually take advantage of. They can probably count on some shooting regression to hit the Valkyries' offense but if Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard can't contribute more scoring, the offseason is going to be here in a hurry.

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Box score: Wings vs. Valkyries player stats and team stats

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